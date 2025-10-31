CONCOURS DE BELOTE FOYER CLUB DE L’AMICALE DES RETRAITÉS Pissos
vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
FOYER CLUB DE L’AMICALE DES RETRAITÉS 31 PLACE DES RADELEURS Pissos Landes
Concours de Belote organisé par l’Amicale des Retraités de Pissos le vendredi 31 Octobre 2025 à 20h30
Engagement par équipe de 20 €
Un lot pour chaque joueur
Tourin offert en fin de concours
FOYER CLUB DE L’AMICALE DES RETRAITÉS 31 PLACE DES RADELEURS Pissos 40410 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 43 36 91 retraitespissos@orange.fr
English : CONCOURS DE BELOTE
Belote competition organized by the Amicale des Retraités de Pissos on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:30pm
Entry per team of 20 ?
One prize for each player
Tourin offered at the end of the competition
German : CONCOURS DE BELOTE
Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert von der Amicale des Retraités de Pissos am Freitag, den 31. Oktober 2025 um 20:30 Uhr
Einsatz pro Team von 20 ?
Ein Preis für jeden Spieler
Tourin am Ende des Wettbewerbs
Italiano :
Gara di belote organizzata dall’Amicale des Retraités de Pissos venerdì 31 ottobre 2025 alle 20.30
Impegno per squadra di 20 persone?
Un premio per ogni giocatore
Tourin offerto alla fine della gara
Espanol : CONCOURS DE BELOTE
Concurso de belote organizado por la Amicale des Retraités de Pissos el viernes 31 de octubre de 2025 a las 20h30
Compromiso por equipo de 20 ?
Un premio para cada jugador
Tourin ofrecido al final de la competición
