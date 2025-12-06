CONCOURS DE BELOTE TÉLÉTHON Rocles
CONCOURS DE BELOTE TÉLÉTHON
Rocles Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-12-06 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Concours de belote organisé par le foyer rural Roclais dans le cadre du Téléthon, venez nombreux !
Rocles 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 63 52 03 54 chantal.rocles@orange.fr
English :
Belote competition organized by the Foyer Rural Roclais as part of the Telethon, come one, come all!
German :
Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert vom Foyer rural Roclais im Rahmen des Telethon, kommen Sie zahlreich!
Italiano :
Partecipate alla gara di belote organizzata dal Foyer Rural di Roclais nell’ambito di Telethon!
Espanol :
¡Ven y participa en el concurso de belote organizado por el Roclais Foyer Rural en el marco del Teletón!
