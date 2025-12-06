CONCOURS DE BELOTE TÉLÉTHON

Rocles Lozère

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Concours de belote organisé par le foyer rural Roclais dans le cadre du Téléthon, venez nombreux !

Rocles 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 63 52 03 54 chantal.rocles@orange.fr

English :

Belote competition organized by the Foyer Rural Roclais as part of the Telethon, come one, come all!

German :

Belote-Wettbewerb, organisiert vom Foyer rural Roclais im Rahmen des Telethon, kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

Partecipate alla gara di belote organizzata dal Foyer Rural di Roclais nell’ambito di Telethon!

Espanol :

¡Ven y participa en el concurso de belote organizado por el Roclais Foyer Rural en el marco del Teletón!

