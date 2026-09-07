AGENDA · Chamborigaud
Concours de boules, Parc municipal de Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud
vendredi 11 septembre 2026 · Parc municipal de Chamborigaud · Chamborigaud
Informations pratiques
Concours de boules Vendredi 11 septembre, 16h00 Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Gard
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-11T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-11T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-11T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-11T20:00:00+02:00
Parc municipal de Chamborigaud Route de Villefort, 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 04 66 61 47 36 »}]
Organisé par l’association sportive de Chamborigaud.