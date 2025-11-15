Concours de coinche Dunières
Concours de coinche Dunières samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Concours de coinche
pôle associatif Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Une journée de distractions et loisirs vous attend. Venez partager un moment convivial organisé par l EPHATA
.
pôle associatif Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
A day of entertainment and leisure awaits you. Come and share a convivial moment organized by EPHATA
German :
Ein Tag voller Unterhaltung und Freizeit erwartet Sie. Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen Moment, der von EPHATA organisiert wird
Italiano :
Vi aspetta una giornata di divertimento e svago. Venite a condividere un momento di convivialità organizzato da EPHATA
Espanol :
Le espera una jornada de entretenimiento y ocio. Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia organizado por EPHATA
L’événement Concours de coinche Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme