Concours de coinche

pôle associatif Dunières Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Une journée de distractions et loisirs vous attend. Venez partager un moment convivial organisé par l EPHATA

.

pôle associatif Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

English :

A day of entertainment and leisure awaits you. Come and share a convivial moment organized by EPHATA

German :

Ein Tag voller Unterhaltung und Freizeit erwartet Sie. Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen geselligen Moment, der von EPHATA organisiert wird

Italiano :

Vi aspetta una giornata di divertimento e svago. Venite a condividere un momento di convivialità organizzato da EPHATA

Espanol :

Le espera una jornada de entretenimiento y ocio. Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia organizado por EPHATA

L’événement Concours de coinche Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme