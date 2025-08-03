Concours de jeu de bordé La Chapelle-d’Angillon

Concours de jeu de bordé La Chapelle-d’Angillon dimanche 3 août 2025.

Concours de jeu de bordé

La Chapelle-d’Angillon Cher

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-03 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03

Date(s) :

2025-08-03

L’Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organise un concours de jeu de bordé, classé à l’inventaire du patrimoine culturel immatériel (PCI) de la France.

.

La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 47 54 64 29

English :

The Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon is organizing a competition to win the « jeu de bordé », listed in France’s inventory of intangible cultural heritage (ICP).

German :

Die Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organisiert einen Wettbewerb für das Spiel « jeu de bordé », das in Frankreich zum Inventar des immateriellen Kulturerbes (IKP) gehört.

Italiano :

L’Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organizza una competizione nel gioco del bordé, inserito nell’inventario del patrimonio culturale immateriale francese (ICP).

Espanol :

La Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organiza un concurso del juego del bordé, inscrito en el inventario francés del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial (PCI).

L’événement Concours de jeu de bordé La Chapelle-d’Angillon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE