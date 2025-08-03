Concours de jeu de bordé La Chapelle-d’Angillon
Concours de jeu de bordé La Chapelle-d’Angillon dimanche 3 août 2025.
Concours de jeu de bordé
La Chapelle-d’Angillon Cher
Début : 2025-08-03 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03
2025-08-03
L’Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organise un concours de jeu de bordé, classé à l’inventaire du patrimoine culturel immatériel (PCI) de la France.
La Chapelle-d'Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire
English :
The Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon is organizing a competition to win the « jeu de bordé », listed in France’s inventory of intangible cultural heritage (ICP).
German :
Die Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organisiert einen Wettbewerb für das Spiel « jeu de bordé », das in Frankreich zum Inventar des immateriellen Kulturerbes (IKP) gehört.
Italiano :
L’Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organizza una competizione nel gioco del bordé, inserito nell’inventario del patrimonio culturale immateriale francese (ICP).
Espanol :
La Association Cultuelle de la Chapelle-d’Angillon organiza un concurso del juego del bordé, inscrito en el inventario francés del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial (PCI).
