Hautes-Pyrénées

Concours de Pêche à Fredancon Rioumajou TRAMEZAIGUES Frédançon Rioumajou Tramezaïgues Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-12 07:30:00

fin : 2025-07-12

2025-07-12

Venez participer au 33ème concours de pêche proposé par la Gaule Auroise !

Ouvert à tous, carte de pêche obligatoire, inscriptions sur place. Nombreux lots à gagner et apéritif offert à midi par l’AAPPMA à tous les participants.

TRAMEZAIGUES Frédançon Rioumajou

Tramezaïgues 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 11 92 89 14 lagauleauroise@orange.fr

English :

Come and take part in the 33rd fishing competition organized by the Gaule Auroise!

Open to all, fishing licence required, registration on site. Numerous prizes to be won and aperitif offered at midday by the AAPPMA to all participants.

German :

Nehmen Sie am 33. Angelwettbewerb teil, der von der Gaule Auroise angeboten wird!

Offen für alle, Angelkarte erforderlich, Anmeldung vor Ort. Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen und ein Aperitif, der mittags von der AAPPMA für alle Teilnehmer angeboten wird.

Italiano :

Partecipate alla 33a gara di pesca organizzata dalla Gaule Auroise!

Aperta a tutti, con obbligo di licenza di pesca, iscrizione sul posto. Numerosi premi in palio e un aperitivo offerto a mezzogiorno dall’AAPPMA a tutti i partecipanti.

Espanol :

Participe en el 33º concurso de pesca organizado por la Gaule Auroise

Abierto a todos, licencia de pesca obligatoria, inscripción in situ. Numerosos premios y un aperitivo ofrecido a mediodía por la AAPPMA a todos los participantes.

