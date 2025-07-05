Concours de pêche au coup Châteaumeillant 5 juillet 2025 07:30

Cher

Concours de pêche au coup  Châteaumeillant Cher

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 07:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Cours de pêche
La Carpe Berrichonne organise un concours de pêche au coup à l’étang Merlin de 7h30 à 12h. Attention il y a seulement 30 places! inscription recommandée. tarif 10€ par pêcheur. 10  .

Châteaumeillant 18370 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 50 81 47 65 

English :

Fishing courses

German :

Angelkurs

Italiano :

Corsi di pesca

Espanol :

Cursos de pesca

L’événement Concours de pêche au coup Châteaumeillant a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT CHATEAUMEILLANT