Concours de pêche au coup Châteaumeillant 5 juillet 2025 07:30
Cher
Concours de pêche au coup Châteaumeillant Cher
La Carpe Berrichonne organise un concours de pêche au coup à l’étang Merlin de 7h30 à 12h. Attention il y a seulement 30 places! inscription recommandée. tarif 10€ par pêcheur. 10 .
Châteaumeillant 18370 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 50 81 47 65
