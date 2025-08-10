Concours de pêche au coup Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre

Concours de pêche au coup Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre dimanche 10 août 2025.

Etang du Moulin Neuf Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre Haute-Vienne

Début : 2025-08-10
fin : 2025-08-10

2025-08-10

Venez savourer un beau moment au bord de l’eau lors d’un concours de pêche au coup. Attention vers de vase interdits !   .

Etang du Moulin Neuf Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre 87310 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 43 89 80  mathieu.nexon@wanadoo.fr

