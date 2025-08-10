Concours de pêche au coup Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre
Concours de pêche au coup Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre dimanche 10 août 2025.
Concours de pêche au coup
Etang du Moulin Neuf Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre Haute-Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-10
fin : 2025-08-10
Date(s) :
2025-08-10
Venez savourer un beau moment au bord de l’eau lors d’un concours de pêche au coup. Attention vers de vase interdits ! .
Etang du Moulin Neuf Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre 87310 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 43 89 80 mathieu.nexon@wanadoo.fr
English : Concours de pêche au coup
German : Concours de pêche au coup
Italiano :
Espanol : Concours de pêche au coup
L’événement Concours de pêche au coup Saint-Laurent-sur-Gorre a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par OT Ouest Limousin