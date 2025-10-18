CONCOURS DE PÊCHE Launac
LAC Launac Haute-Garonne
Concours de Pêche sans fouillis.
Coup / Anglaise / Feeder
08h30 1ère manche.
14h30 2nde manche.
Le matin, pendant 03h30 Manche Open (15€ par personne).
L’après-midi, pendant 03h30 Manche Américaine (15€ par personne).
Un repas sera offert aux participants des deux manches. 15 .
LAC Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 37 66 00 aappma.grenade31@gmail.com
English :
Fishing competition without clutter.
Shot / English / Feeder
German :
Angelwettbewerb ohne Durcheinander.
Coup / Englisch / Feeder
Italiano :
Competizione di pesca senza impegno.
Colpo / Inglese / Feeder
Espanol :
Concurso de pesca sin complicaciones.
Tiro / Inglés / Alimentador
