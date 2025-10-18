CONCOURS DE PÊCHE Launac

CONCOURS DE PÊCHE Launac samedi 18 octobre 2025.

LAC Launac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :
2025-10-18

Concours de Pêche sans fouillis.
Coup / Anglaise / Feeder
08h30 1ère manche.
14h30 2nde manche.

Le matin, pendant 03h30 Manche Open (15€ par personne).
L’après-midi, pendant 03h30 Manche Américaine (15€ par personne).

Un repas sera offert aux participants des deux manches. 15  .

LAC Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 37 66 00  aappma.grenade31@gmail.com

English :

Fishing competition without clutter.
Shot / English / Feeder

German :

Angelwettbewerb ohne Durcheinander.
Coup / Englisch / Feeder

Italiano :

Competizione di pesca senza impegno.
Colpo / Inglese / Feeder

Espanol :

Concurso de pesca sin complicaciones.
Tiro / Inglés / Alimentador

