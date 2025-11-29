Concours de pêche sportive et Marché de Noël Touho

Concours de pêche sportive et Marché de Noël

Village de Touho Touho Nouvelle-Calédonie

Tarif : 1000 – 1000 – 1000 XPF

Inscription concours de pêche

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Grande journée à Touho le 29 nov. 2025 !

Pêche aux gros au port dès 5h00 et Marché de Noël de 8h à 16h au marché communal.

Produits locaux, artisanat, ambiance festive et animations toute la journée. Un concours et un Noël à ne pas manquer !

Village de Touho Touho 98831 Nouvelle-Calédonie Collectivités d’outre-mer +687 42.88.07

English :

A great day out in Touho on Nov. 29, 2025!

Big-game fishing in the harbor from 5:00 am and Christmas market from 8 am to 4 pm at the local market.

Local products, crafts, festive atmosphere and entertainment all day long. A competition and a Christmas not to be missed!

German :

Großer Tag in Touho am 29. Nov. 2025!

Hochseefischen im Hafen ab 5.00 Uhr und Weihnachtsmarkt von 8.00 bis 16.00 Uhr auf dem Gemeindemarkt.

Lokale Produkte, Kunsthandwerk, festliche Stimmung und Unterhaltung den ganzen Tag über. Ein Wettbewerb und ein Weihnachten, das Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen sollten!

Italiano :

Una grande giornata a Touho il 29 novembre 2025!

Pesca grossa nel porto a partire dalle 5:00 e mercatino di Natale dalle 8:00 alle 16:00 presso il mercato locale.

Prodotti locali, artigianato, atmosfera di festa e intrattenimento per tutto il giorno. Un concorso e un Natale da non perdere!

Espanol :

¡Un gran día en Touho el 29 de noviembre de 2025!

Pesca de altura en el puerto a partir de las 5:00 h y mercado navideño de 8:00 h a 16:00 h en el mercado local.

Productos locales, artesanía, ambiente festivo y animación durante todo el día. Una competición y una Navidad que no se puede perder

