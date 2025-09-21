Concours de Peinture Rapide Rue Jean Martin Charcot Ludres

Concours de Peinture Rapide Rue Jean Martin Charcot Ludres dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Concours de Peinture Rapide

Rue Jean Martin Charcot Centre Culturel Jean Charcot Ludres Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 08:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

C’est avec un grand plaisir que nous vous invitons à venir peindre et dessiner sur le motif les richesses de la commune de LUDRES pour participer à la fête de la peinture et du patrimoine.

Les inscriptions seront ouvertes de 8h à 12h.

Vous aurez jusqu’à 16h pour réaliser une œuvre sur le motif en rapport avec le patrimoine de LUDRES.

La remise des prix aura lieu vers 18h.

Concours gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Plus de renseignements par mail et sur le site internet.Tout public

0 .

Rue Jean Martin Charcot Centre Culturel Jean Charcot Ludres 54710 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 81 83 44 66 peinture-messein@orange.fr

English :

It’s with great pleasure that we invite you to come and paint and draw the treasures of the commune of LUDRES to take part in the festival of painting and heritage.

Registration will be open from 8am to 12pm.

You’ll have until 4pm to create a work of art on the theme of LUDRES’ heritage.

Prizes will be awarded at around 6pm.

The competition is free and open to all.

Further information by e-mail and on the website.

German :

Es ist uns eine große Freude, Sie einzuladen, die Reichtümer der Gemeinde LUDRES auf dem Motiv zu malen und zu zeichnen, um am Fest der Malerei und des Kulturerbes teilzunehmen.

Die Anmeldungen werden von 8 Uhr bis 12 Uhr geöffnet sein.

Sie haben bis 16 Uhr Zeit, ein Motiv zu malen, das mit dem Kulturerbe von LUDRES in Verbindung steht.

Die Preisverleihung findet gegen 18 Uhr statt.

Der Wettbewerb ist kostenlos und für alle offen.

Weitere Informationen per E-Mail und auf der Website.

Italiano :

È con grande piacere che vi invitiamo a venire a dipingere e disegnare i tesori del comune di LUDRES per partecipare alla festa della pittura e del patrimonio.

Le iscrizioni saranno aperte dalle 8.00 alle 12.00.

Avrete tempo fino alle 16 per realizzare un’opera sul tema del patrimonio di LUDRES.

La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà intorno alle 18.00.

Il concorso è gratuito e aperto a tutti.

Maggiori informazioni via e-mail e sul sito web.

Espanol :

Con gran placer le invitamos a venir a pintar y dibujar los tesoros de la comuna de LUDRES para participar en la fiesta de la pintura y del patrimonio.

La inscripción estará abierta de 8h a 12h.

Tendrás hasta las 16.00 h para crear una obra sobre el motivo relacionado con el patrimonio de LUDRES.

La ceremonia de entrega de premios tendrá lugar hacia las 18.00 horas.

El concurso es gratuito y está abierto a todos.

Más información por correo electrónico y en la página web.

L’événement Concours de Peinture Rapide Ludres a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par DESTINATION NANCY