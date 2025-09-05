Concours de pétanque Besson

Concours de pétanque Besson vendredi 5 septembre 2025.

Concours de pétanque

Stade Besson Allier

Début : 2025-09-05 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-05

2025-09-05

Participez au concours de pétanque organisé par l’ASNV ! Ambiance conviviale, compétition amicale et bonne humeur garanties, avec buvette et snack sur place pour profiter pleinement de la soirée.

Stade Besson 03210 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 87 14 81

English :

Take part in the pétanque competition organized by the ASNV! A convivial atmosphere, friendly competition and good spirits guaranteed, with refreshments and snacks on hand to make the most of the evening.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Boule-Wettbewerb teil, der von der ASNV organisiert wird! Gesellige Atmosphäre, freundschaftlicher Wettkampf und gute Laune sind garantiert. Mit Getränken und Snacks vor Ort können Sie den Abend in vollen Zügen genießen.

Italiano :

Partecipate alla gara di pétanque organizzata dall’ASNV! Atmosfera conviviale, competizione amichevole e buon umore garantiti, con rinfreschi e spuntini per godersi al meglio la serata.

Espanol :

Participe en la competición de petanca organizada por la ASNV Ambiente distendido, competición amistosa y buen humor garantizados, con refrescos y tentempiés para disfrutar al máximo de la velada.

