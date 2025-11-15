CONCOURS DE PÉTANQUE Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve
CONCOURS DE PÉTANQUE Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15
Concours au profit du Téléthon
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 51 37
English :
Competition in aid of the Telethon
German :
Wettbewerb zugunsten von Telethon
Italiano :
Concorso a favore di Telethon
Espanol :
Concurso a beneficio del Teletón
