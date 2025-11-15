Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CONCOURS DE PÉTANQUE Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve

CONCOURS DE PÉTANQUE Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve Hérault

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15

Concours au profit du Téléthon
Saint-Bauzille-de-la-Sylve 34230 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 57 51 37 

English :

Competition in aid of the Telethon

German :

Wettbewerb zugunsten von Telethon

Italiano :

Concorso a favore di Telethon

Espanol :

Concurso a beneficio del Teletón

