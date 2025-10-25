Concours de tarot Salle municipale Étaules
Concours de tarot Salle municipale Étaules samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Concours de tarot
Salle municipale 2 , allée William Jonka Étaules Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-25 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
Concours de tarot ouvert à tous, organisé par le Foyer rural d’Etaules.
foyerruraletaules17@orange.fr
English :
Tarot competition open to all, organized by the Foyer rural d’Etaules.
German :
Tarot-Wettbewerb für alle, organisiert vom Foyer rural d’Etaules.
Italiano :
Concorso di tarocchi aperto a tutti, organizzato dal Foyer rural d’Etaules.
Espanol :
Concurso de tarot abierto a todos, organizado por el Foyer rural d’Etaules.
L’événement Concours de tarot Étaules a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par Mairie d’Etaules