Concours de tarot Salle municipale Étaules

Concours de tarot Salle municipale Étaules samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Concours de tarot

Salle municipale 2 , allée William Jonka Étaules Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-25 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Concours de tarot ouvert à tous, organisé par le Foyer rural d’Etaules.

Salle municipale 2 , allée William Jonka Étaules 17750 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine foyerruraletaules17@orange.fr

English :

Tarot competition open to all, organized by the Foyer rural d’Etaules.

German :

Tarot-Wettbewerb für alle, organisiert vom Foyer rural d’Etaules.

Italiano :

Concorso di tarocchi aperto a tutti, organizzato dal Foyer rural d’Etaules.

Espanol :

Concurso de tarot abierto a todos, organizado por el Foyer rural d’Etaules.

