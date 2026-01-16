Concours Design Parade Toulon, 10e Festival International d’Architecture d’Intérieur Ancien évêché Toulon
Ancien évêché 69 cours Lafayette Toulon Var
Début : 2026-06-25
fin : 2026-06-28
2026-06-25
Le festival Design Parade présente 10 jeunes architectes d’intérieur en compétition pour le Grand Prix Design Parade Toulon Van Cleef & Arpels, le Prix Visual Merchandising de CHANEL, le Prix du Mobilier national et le Prix du public, ville de Toulon.
Ancien évêché 69 cours Lafayette Toulon 83000 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 98 08 01 98
English : Competition Design Parade Toulon, 10th International Festival of Interior Design
The Design Parade festival presents 10 young interior designers competing for the Grand Prix Design Parade Toulon Van Cleef & Arpels, the Prix Visual Merchandising de CHANEL, the Prix du Mobilier national and the Prix du public, city of Toulon.
