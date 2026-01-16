Concours Design Parade Toulon, 10e Festival International d’Architecture d’Intérieur Ancien évêché Toulon

Concours Design Parade Toulon, 10e Festival International d’Architecture d’Intérieur

Le festival Design Parade présente 10 jeunes architectes d’intérieur en compétition pour le Grand Prix Design Parade Toulon Van Cleef & Arpels, le Prix Visual Merchandising de CHANEL, le Prix du Mobilier national et le Prix du public, ville de Toulon.

Ancien évêché 69 cours Lafayette Toulon 83000 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 98 08 01 98

English : Competition Design Parade Toulon, 10th International Festival of Interior Design

The Design Parade festival presents 10 young interior designers competing for the Grand Prix Design Parade Toulon Van Cleef & Arpels, the Prix Visual Merchandising de CHANEL, the Prix du Mobilier national and the Prix du public, city of Toulon.

