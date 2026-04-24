CONCOURS EQUIFEEL ET RIDE AND RUN, 1 Le Long Champ, Notre-Dame-du-Rocher, 61100 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre, Sainte-Honorine-la-Guillaume

CONCOURS EQUIFEEL ET RIDE AND RUN Mardi 9 juin, 09h00 1 Le Long Champ, Notre-Dame-du-Rocher, 61100 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Orne

Inscription sur FFE, gratuit pour spectateurs-trices

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-09T12:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-09T12:00:00+02:00

1 Le Long Champ, Notre-Dame-du-Rocher, 61100 Athis-Val-de-Rouvre Notre-Dame-du-Rocher Sainte-Honorine-la-Guillaume 61210 Orne Normandie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 60 12 02 76 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « cedelalys@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.cedelalys.fr/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.google.com/maps/place/Centre+Equestre+de+la+Lys/@48.7889578 »}]

Épreuves à pied et à cheval, spectateurs-trices accepté-es, buvette. 9H.