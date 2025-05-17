Concours Photo du Four à Chaux de Bertholène à Bertholène – Bertholène, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Bertholène.

L’Association Culture et Patrimoine de Bertholène organise un concours photo du Four à Chaux de Bertholène. Rendez-vous donc samedi 17 Mai et samedi 24 Mai de 8h à 15h pour prendre vos photos.

Vous avez ensuite jusqu’au 20 juin pour déposer vos photos culturepatrimoinebertho@gmail.com

Ensuite du 5 au 20 juillet, les photos seront exposées et le public votera.

Enfin le 20 juillet, remise des prix du concours. EUR.

Bertholène 12310 Aveyron Occitanie culturepatrimoinebertho@gmail.com

English :

The Bertholène Culture and Heritage Association is organizing a photo competition of the Bertholène lime kiln. Join us on Saturday May 17 and Saturday May 24 from 8am to 3pm to take your photos.

German :

Die Association Culture et Patrimoine de Bertholène organisiert einen Fotowettbewerb für den Kalkofen von Bertholène. Treffen Sie sich also am Samstag, den 17. Mai und Samstag, den 24. Mai von 8 bis 15 Uhr, um Ihre Fotos zu machen.

Italiano :

L’Associazione Cultura e Patrimonio Bertholène organizza un concorso fotografico sulla fornace di calce di Bertholène. Venite a scattare le vostre foto sabato 17 maggio e sabato 24 maggio dalle 8.00 alle 15.00.

Espanol :

La Asociación de Cultura y Patrimonio de Bertholène organiza un concurso de fotografía del horno de cal de Bertholène. Venga a hacer sus fotos el sábado 17 de mayo y el sábado 24 de mayo de 8.00 a 15.00 h.

