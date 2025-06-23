Concours photo Exposition au pôle culturel Serqueux 23 juin 2025 07:00

Seine-Maritime

Concours photo Exposition au pôle culturel Pole culturel Serqueux Seine-Maritime

Dans le cadre d’une animation proposée par le pole culturel de Serqueux, les visiteurs sont invités à participer à un concours photo. Chaque participant peut envoyer jusqu’à trois clichés, en noir et blanc ou en couleur, par e-mail. Une sélection des photos sera exposée au sein du pôle culturel.

Pole.culturel@outlook.fr

L’exposition se fera au sein de la salle des associations du 8 au 12 septembre

Un vin d’honneur sera offert lors de la remise des lots le 12/09

Informations 02 77 25 00 93

Pole culturel

Serqueux 76440 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 77 25 00 93

English : Concours photo Exposition au pôle culturel

As part of an event organized by the Serqueux cultural center, visitors are invited to take part in a photo competition. Each participant can send up to three photos, in black and white or color, by e-mail. A selection of the photos will be exhibited at the cultural center.

Pole.culturel@outlook.fr

The exhibition will be held in the Salle des Associations from September 8 to 12

A vin d’honneur will be offered at the prize-giving ceremony on 12/09

Information: 02 77 25 00 93

German :

Im Rahmen einer vom Kulturpol Serqueux angebotenen Veranstaltung sind die Besucher eingeladen, an einem Fotowettbewerb teilzunehmen. Jeder Teilnehmer kann bis zu drei Schwarz-Weiß- oder Farbfotos per E-Mail einsenden. Eine Auswahl der Fotos wird im Kulturzentrum ausgestellt.

Pole.culturel@outlook.fr

Die Ausstellung findet vom 8. bis 12. September im Vereinssaal statt

Bei der Übergabe der Preise am 12.09. wird ein Ehrenwein angeboten

Informationen: 02 77 25 00 93

Italiano :

Nell’ambito di un evento organizzato dal centro culturale Serqueux, i visitatori sono invitati a partecipare a un concorso fotografico. Ogni partecipante può inviare fino a tre foto, in bianco e nero o a colori, via e-mail. Una selezione delle foto sarà esposta presso il centro culturale.

Pole.culturel@outlook.fr

La mostra si terrà nella Salle des Associations dall’8 al 12 settembre

Alla cerimonia di premiazione del 12/09 verrà offerto un vin d’honneur

Per ulteriori informazioni: 02 77 25 00 93

Espanol :

En el marco de un acto organizado por el centro cultural de Serqueux, se invita a los visitantes a participar en un concurso fotográfico. Cada participante puede enviar hasta tres fotos, en blanco y negro o en color, por correo electrónico. Una selección de las fotos se expondrá en el centro cultural.

Pole.culturel@outlook.fr

La exposición tendrá lugar en la Sala de Asociaciones del 8 al 12 de septiembre

En la ceremonia de entrega de premios, el 12/09, se ofrecerá un vin d’honneur

Para más información: 02 77 25 00 93

