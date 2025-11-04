Conférence à l’UCP Pont-à-Mousson

Conférence à l’UCP Pont-à-Mousson mardi 4 novembre 2025.

Conférence à l’UCP

9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-11-04 14:30:00

fin : 2026-03-10

Date(s) :

2025-11-04 2025-11-18 2025-11-25 2025-12-02 2025-12-09 2025-12-16 2026-01-06 2026-01-13 2026-01-20 2026-01-27 2026-02-03 2026-02-10 2026-03-03 2026-03-10 2026-03-17 2026-03-24 2026-03-31 2026-04-07 2026-04-28 2026-05-05

Tout au long de l’année, l’Université de la Culture Permanente organise des conférences chaque mardi à 14h30, dans l’amphithéâtre de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés.

Avec des thématiques diverses et variées, ces conférences sont aussi l’occasion de rencontrer des spécialistes.

—

07/10/2025 Le vitrail, cet art de lumière qui traverse les siècles

Conférencier Catherine LAPOINTE, Professeur d’histoire de l’art du verre et du vitrail

14/10/2025 J.F. Champollion. Deux siècles depuis le déchiffrement des hiéroglyphes

Conférencier Hazem EL SHAFEI, Egyptologue, président de l’institut des civilisations du bassin méditerranéen et du moyen-orient

04/11/2025 Du West Side Story à Droit de passage les Etats-Unis sont-ils toujours une nation d’immigrants ?

Conférencier Claude LE FLOHIC, Maître de conférences honoraire, Université de Lorraine

18/11/2025 32 000 de céramique au Maroc

Conférencier Jean-François CLEMENT, Professeur honoraire agrégé de philosophie, anthropologue

25/11/2025 La société GOUVY

Conférencier Jean-Claude HARDY, membre de la société d’histoire de la Lorraine et du musée Lorrain de Nancy

02/12/2025 La cité interdite, un livre ouvert sur la cosmologie chinoise

Conférencier Frédéric PAUCHOT, Professeur de chinois

09/12/2025 Santé et climat coup de froid, coup de chaud ?

Conférencier Hubert TONNELIER, Médecin urgentiste

16/12/2025 Femmes résistantes sous l’occupation le cas particulier de la Meurthe-et-Moselle

Conférencier Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, Cadre de l’Etat, chercheur au CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, Professeur agrégée d’histoire-géographie

06/01/2026 Le combat de Pont-à-Mousson du 12 août 1870

Conférencier Patrick SERRE, Historien et conférencier

13/01/2026 Emile Friant (1863-1932) l’Orientalisme, ce rêve méditerranéen

Conférencier Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Enseignant en histoire de l’art

20/01/2026 Prairies fleuries le mariage réussi de l’écologie et de l’économie

Conférencier Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Professeur honoraire, Université de Lorraine

27/01/2026 Le Caravage ou la révolution picturale du baroque

Conférencier Lucien LARRET, Professeur honoraire agrégé d’histoire

03/02/2026 Les Bohémiens en Lorraine

Conférencier Daniel BONTEMPS, Historien et écrivain

10/02/2026 Parsifal

Conférencier François BOURDON, Conférencier

03/03/2026 Fonctions cognitives et activité physique

Conférencier Patrick LAURE, Docteur en médecine, spécialisé en santé publique et médecine sociale

10/03/2026 Entre Slovénie et Croatie, la mystérieuse Istrie !

Conférencier Frédéric MAGUIN, Guide-conférencier du patrimoine

17/03/2026 René Grosdidier, Maître de forges, citoyen engagé, Maire et Parlementaire républicain. 1846-1923

Conférencier François DOSÉ, Enseignant, député (1997-2007), maire de Commercy (1977-2008)

24/03/2026 La rétine, une fenêtre sur notre cerveau

Conférencier Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Professeur des Universités

31/03/2026 Anecdotes et petites histoires autour de la vigne et du vin

Conférencier Philippe BATTAGLIA, Ingénieur hydrologue

07/04/2026 Bien vieillir se prépare, et il n’est jamais trop tard pour bien faire

Conférencier François BOOB, Docteur en pharmacie

28/04/2026 Adrea Camilleri et le commissaire Montalbano

Conférencier Bernard JACQUIER, Professeur agrégé de lettres classiques

05/05/2026 La reine Victoria grand-mère de l’Europe

Conférencier Ludovic DIAS, Conférencier, formateur en anglais

12/05/2026 Talleyrand

Conférencier Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Professeur honoraire de lettres et d’histoires

19/05/2026 Baroque et Rococo en Bavière, promenade autour d’Oberammergau, dans le Pfaffenwinkel

Conférencier Jean-Pierre FABERT, Docteur en linguistique

Lieu Ancienne Bibliothèque de l’Abbaye des PrémontrésTout public

.

9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 32

English :

Throughout the year, the Université de la Culture Permanente organizes lectures every Tuesday at 2.30pm, in the amphitheatre of the Abbaye des Prémontrés.

With a wide range of themes, these conferences are also an opportunity to meet specialists.

—

07/10/2025: Stained glass, an art of light that spans the centuries

Speaker: Catherine LAPOINTE, Professor of glass and stained glass art history

14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Two centuries since the deciphering of hieroglyphs

Speaker: Hazem EL SHAFEI, Egyptologist, President of the Institut des Civilisations du Bassin Méditerranéen et du Moyen-orient

04/11/2025: From West Side Story to Right of Passage: is the USA still a nation of immigrants ?

Speaker: Claude LE FLOHIC, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Université de Lorraine

18/11/2025: 32,000 ceramics in Morocco

Speaker: Jean-François CLEMENT, Honorary Professor of Philosophy, anthropologist

11/25/2025: The GOUVY company

Speaker: Jean-Claude HARDY, member of the Société d’histoire de la Lorraine and the Musée Lorrain de Nancy

02/12/2025: The Forbidden City, an open book on Chinese cosmology

Speaker: Frédéric PAUCHOT, Chinese teacher

09/12/2025: Health and climate: cold snap, hot snap?

Speaker: Hubert TONNELIER, Emergency physician

12/16/2025: Resistance women under the Occupation: the special case of Meurthe-et-Moselle

Speakers: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, State executive, CRIDOR researcher & Claude FAVRE, History-geography teacher

06/01/2026: The Pont-à-Mousson battle of August 12, 1870

Speaker: Patrick SERRE, Historian and lecturer

13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalism, the Mediterranean dream

Speaker: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Art history teacher

20/01/2026: Prairies in bloom: the successful marriage of ecology and economy

Speaker: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Honorary Professor, Université de Lorraine

01/27/2026: Caravaggio or the Baroque pictorial revolution

Speaker: Lucien LARRET, Honorary Professor of History

03/02/2026: Bohemians in Lorraine

Speaker: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historian and writer

02/10/2026: Parsifal

Speaker: François BOURDON, Lecturer

03/03/2026: Cognitive functions and physical activity

Speaker: Patrick LAURE, Doctor of Medicine, specialized in public health and social medicine

10/03/2026: Between Slovenia and Croatia, the mysterious Istria!

Speaker: Frédéric MAGUIN, Heritage guide and lecturer

03/17/2026: René Grosdidier, Forge Master, committed citizen, Mayor and Republican Member of Parliament. 1846-1923

Speaker: François DOSÉ, Teacher, Member of Parliament (1997-2007), Mayor of Commercy (1977-2008)

24/03/2026: The retina, a window on our brain

Speaker: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, University Professor

03/31/2026: Anecdotes and stories about vines and wine

Speaker: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Hydrological engineer

07/04/2026: Preparing for aging: it’s never too late to do the right thing

Speaker: François BOOB, Doctor of Pharmacy

04/28/2026: Adrea Camilleri and Inspector Montalbano

Speaker: Bernard JACQUIER, Professor of Classics

05/05/2026: Queen Victoria: grandmother of Europe

Speaker: Ludovic DIAS, Lecturer, English language trainer

05/12/2026: Talleyrand

Speaker: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Honorary Professor of Letters and History

05/19/2026: Baroque and Rococo in Bavaria, a walk around Oberammergau, in the Pfaffenwinkel

Speaker: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doctor of Linguistics

Venue: Ancienne Bibliothèque de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés

German :

Das ganze Jahr über organisiert die Université de la Culture Permanente jeden Dienstag um 14:30 Uhr Vorträge im Amphitheater der Abbaye des Prémontrés.

Mit verschiedenen und vielfältigen Themen bieten diese Vorträge auch die Gelegenheit, Spezialisten zu treffen.

—

07/10/2025: Die Glasmalerei, diese Lichtkunst, die die Jahrhunderte überdauert

Referentin: Catherine LAPOINTE, Professorin für Kunstgeschichte des Glases und der Glasmalerei

14/10/2025 J.F. Champollion. Zwei Jahrhunderte seit der Entzifferung der Hieroglyphen

Referent: Hazem EL SHAFEI, Ägyptologe, Präsident des Instituts für Zivilisationen des Mittelmeerraums und des Nahen Ostens

04.11.2025: Von West Side Story bis Droit de Passage: Sind die USA immer noch eine Nation von Einwanderern ?

Referent: Claude LE FLOHIC, Honorarprofessor, Université de Lorraine

18.11.2025: 32.000 Keramik in Marokko

Referent: Jean-François CLEMENT, Honorarprofessor für Philosophie, Anthropologe

25/11/2025: Das Unternehmen GOUVY

Referent: Jean-Claude HARDY, Mitglied der Gesellschaft für die Geschichte Lothringens und des Lothringer Museums in Nancy

02/12/2025: Die Verbotene Stadt, ein offenes Buch über die chinesische Kosmologie

Referent: Frédéric PAUCHOT, Professor für Chinesisch

09/12/2025: Gesundheit und Klima: Kälteeinbruch, Hitzeeinbruch?

Referent: Hubert TONNELIER, Notfallmediziner

16/12/2025: Widerstandskämpferinnen während der Besatzung: der Sonderfall Meurthe-et-Moselle

Referent: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, Staatsbeamter, Forscher bei CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, Professorin für Geschichte und Geografie

06/01/2026 Die Schlacht von Pont-à-Mousson am 12. August 1870

Referent: Patrick SERRE, Historiker und Referent

13/01/2026 Emile Friant (1863-1932) Der Orientalismus, dieser mediterrane Traum

Referent: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Lehrer für Kunstgeschichte

20/01/2026: Blumenwiesen: die erfolgreiche Verbindung von Ökologie und Ökonomie

Referent: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Honorarprofessor, Université de Lorraine

27/01/2026: Caravaggio oder die malerische Revolution des Barocks

Referent: Lucien LARRET, Honorarprofessor für Geschichte (agrégé d’histoire)

03/02/2026 Die Bohémiens in Lothringen

Referent: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historiker und Schriftsteller

10/02/2026 Parsifal

Referent: François BOURDON, Referent

03/03/2026: Kognitive Funktionen und körperliche Aktivität

Referent: Patrick LAURE, Doktor der Medizin, spezialisiert auf öffentliche Gesundheit und Sozialmedizin

10/03/2026: Zwischen Slowenien und Kroatien, das geheimnisvolle Istrien!

Referent: Frédéric MAGUIN, Guide-conférencier du patrimoine (Führer und Referent für Kulturerbe)

17/03/2026 René Grosdidier, Schmiedemeister, engagierter Bürger, Bürgermeister und republikanischer Parlamentarier. 1846-1923

Referent: François DOSÉ, Lehrer, Abgeordneter (1997-2007), Bürgermeister von Commercy (1977-2008)

24/03/2026: Die Netzhaut, ein Fenster zu unserem Gehirn

Referent: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Universitätsprofessor

31/03/2026 Anekdoten und kleine Geschichten rund um Reben und Wein

Referent: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Hydrologie-Ingenieur

07/04/2026 Gutes Altern will vorbereitet sein, und es ist nie zu spät, das Richtige zu tun

Referent: François BOOB, Doktor der Pharmazie

28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri und der Kommissar Montalbano

Referent: Bernard JACQUIER, Professor für Klassische Philologie

05/05/2026: Königin Victoria: Großmutter Europas

Referent: Ludovic DIAS, Referent, Englischtrainer

12/05/2026 Talleyrand

Referent: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Honorarprofessor für Literatur und Geschichte

19/05/2026: Barock und Rokoko in Bayern, Spaziergang um Oberammergau, im Pfaffenwinkel

Referent: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doktor der Sprachwissenschaft

Ort: Ehemalige Bibliothek der Abtei der Prémontrés

Italiano :

Durante tutto l’anno, l’Università della Cultura Permanente organizza conferenze ogni martedì alle 14.30 nell’anfiteatro dell’Abbaye des Prémontrés.

Con un’ampia gamma di temi, queste conferenze sono anche un’occasione per incontrare gli specialisti.

—

07/10/2025: Vetrate, un’arte della luce che attraversa i secoli

Relatore: Catherine LAPOINTE, docente di Storia dell’arte del vetro e delle vetrate artistiche

14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Due secoli dalla decifrazione dei geroglifici

Relatore: Hazem EL SHAFEI, egittologo, Presidente dell’Istituto delle Civiltà del Mediterraneo e del Medio Oriente

04/11/2025: Da West Side Story a Right of Passage: gli Stati Uniti sono ancora una nazione di immigrati ?

Relatore: Claude LE FLOHIC, docente senior onorario, Università della Lorena

18/11/2025: 32.000 ceramiche in Marocco

Relatore: Jean-François CLEMENT, professore onorario di filosofia, antropologo

25/11/2025: L’azienda GOUVY

Relatore: Jean-Claude HARDY, membro della Société d’histoire de la Lorraine e del Musée Lorrain de Nancy

02/12/2025: La Città Proibita, un libro aperto sulla cosmologia cinese

Relatore: Frédéric PAUCHOT, professore di cinese

09/12/2025: Salute e clima: colpo di freddo, colpo di caldo?

Relatore: Hubert TONNELIER, medico d’urgenza

16/12/2025: Le donne della resistenza sotto l’occupazione: il caso particolare della Meurthe-et-Moselle

Relatori: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, dirigente statale, ricercatore del CRIDOR e Claude FAVRE, insegnante di storia e geografia

06/01/2026: La battaglia di Pont-à-Mousson del 12 agosto 1870

Relatore: Patrick SERRE, storico e docente

13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalismo, sogno mediterraneo

Relatore: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, docente di storia dell’arte

20/01/2026: Prati fioriti: il felice connubio tra ecologia ed economia

Relatore: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Professore onorario, Università della Lorena

27/01/2026: Caravaggio o la rivoluzione pittorica del periodo barocco

Relatore: Lucien LARRET, Professore onorario di Storia

03/02/2026: I boemi in Lorena

Relatore: Daniel BONTEMPS, storico e scrittore

10/02/2026: Parsifal

Relatore: François BOURDON, Docente

03/03/2026: Funzioni cognitive e attività fisica

Relatore: Patrick LAURE, dottore in medicina, specializzato in salute pubblica e medicina sociale

10/03/2026: Tra Slovenia e Croazia, la misteriosa Istria!

Relatore: Frédéric MAGUIN, guida del patrimonio e conferenziere

17/03/2026: René Grosdidier, fabbro, cittadino impegnato, sindaco e deputato repubblicano. 1846-1923

Relatore: François DOSÉ, insegnante, deputato (1997-2007), sindaco di Commercy (1977-2008)

24/03/2026: La retina, una finestra sul nostro cervello

Relatore: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Professore universitario

31/03/2026: Aneddoti e storie sulla vite e sul vino

Relatore: Philippe BATTAGLIA, ingegnere idrologico

07/04/2026: Prepararsi a invecchiare bene, e non è mai troppo tardi per farlo nel modo giusto

Relatore: François BOOB, dottore in farmacia

28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri e il commissario Montalbano

Relatore: Bernard JACQUIER, professore di lettere classiche

05/05/2026: La regina Vittoria: nonna d’Europa

Relatore: Ludovic DIAS, Docente, formatore di lingua inglese

12/05/2026: Talleyrand

Relatore: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, professore onorario di letteratura e storia

19/05/2026: Barocco e rococò in Baviera, una passeggiata a Oberammergau, nel Pfaffenwinkel

Relatore: Jean-Pierre FABERT, dottore in linguistica

Luogo: Ex biblioteca dell’Abbaye des Prémontrés

Espanol :

A lo largo del año, la Universidad de la Cultura Permanente organiza conferencias todos los martes a las 14.30 horas en el anfiteatro de la Abadía de Prémontrés.

Con temas muy variados, estas conferencias son también una oportunidad para conocer a especialistas.

—

07/10/2025: Las vidrieras, un arte de la luz que atraviesa los siglos

Oradora: Catherine LAPOINTE, Profesora de Historia del Arte del Vidrio y de las Vidrieras

14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Dos siglos desde el desciframiento de los jeroglíficos

Orador: Hazem EL SHAFEI, egiptólogo, Presidente del Instituto de Civilizaciones del Mediterráneo y Oriente Medio

04/11/2025: De West Side Story a Right of Passage: ¿Sigue siendo Estados Unidos una nación de inmigrantes ?

Orador: Claude LE FLOHIC, Profesor Honorario, Universidad de Lorena

18/11/2025: 32.000 cerámicas en Marruecos

Orador: Jean-François CLEMENT, Profesor Honorario de Filosofía, antropólogo

25/11/2025: La empresa GOUVY

Orador: Jean-Claude HARDY, miembro de la Société d’histoire de la Lorraine y del Musée Lorrain de Nancy

02/12/2025: La Ciudad Prohibida, un libro abierto sobre la cosmología china

Orador: Frédéric PAUCHOT, profesor de chino

09/12/2025: Salud y clima: ¿frío, calor?

Orador: Hubert TONNELIER, Médico de urgencias

16/12/2025: Mujeres resistentes bajo la ocupación: el caso particular de Meurthe-et-Moselle

Orador: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, ejecutivo del Estado, investigador en el CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, profesor de Historia y Geografía

06/01/2026: La batalla de Pont-à-Mousson del 12 de agosto de 1870

Orador: Patrick SERRE, Historiador y conferenciante

13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalismo, el sueño mediterráneo

Orador: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Profesor de Historia del Arte

20/01/2026: Praderas de flores: el matrimonio exitoso de la ecología y la economía

Orador: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Profesor honorario, Universidad de Lorena

27/01/2026: Caravaggio o la revolución pictórica del barroco

Orador: Lucien LARRET, Profesor Honorario de Historia

03/02/2026: Bohemios en Lorena

Orador: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historiador y escritor

10/02/2026: Parsifal

Orador: François BOURDON, Conferenciante

03/03/2026: Funciones cognitivas y actividad física

Orador: Patrick LAURE, Doctor en Medicina, especializado en salud pública y medicina social

10/03/2026: Entre Eslovenia y Croacia, ¡la misteriosa Istria!

Orador: Frédéric MAGUIN, guía del patrimonio y conferenciante

17/03/2026: René Grosdidier, herrero, ciudadano comprometido, alcalde y diputado republicano. 1846-1923

Orador: François DOSÉ, Profesor, Diputado (1997-2007), Alcalde de Commercy (1977-2008)

24/03/2026: La retina, una ventana abierta a nuestro cerebro

Orador: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Profesor universitario

31/03/2026: Anécdotas e historias sobre la viña y el vino

Orador: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Ingeniero hidrólogo

07/04/2026: Prepararse para envejecer bien, y nunca es tarde para hacerlo bien

Orador: François BOOB, Doctor en Farmacia

28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri y el inspector Montalbano

Orador: Bernard JACQUIER, Profesor de Clásicas

05/05/2026: La reina Victoria: abuela de Europa

Orador: Ludovic DIAS, Profesor, formador de inglés

12/05/2026: Talleyrand

Orador: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Profesor honorario de Literatura e Historia

19/05/2026: Barroco y Rococó en Baviera, un paseo por Oberammergau, en el Pfaffenwinkel

Orador: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doctor en Lingüística

Lugar: Antigua Biblioteca de la Abadía de Prémontrés

L’événement Conférence à l’UCP Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT PONT A MOUSSON