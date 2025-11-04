Conférence à l’UCP Pont-à-Mousson
Conférence à l’UCP Pont-à-Mousson mardi 4 novembre 2025.
Conférence à l’UCP
9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle
Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-11-04 14:30:00
fin : 2026-03-10
Date(s) :
2025-11-04 2025-11-18 2025-11-25 2025-12-02 2025-12-09 2025-12-16 2026-01-06 2026-01-13 2026-01-20 2026-01-27 2026-02-03 2026-02-10 2026-03-03 2026-03-10 2026-03-17 2026-03-24 2026-03-31 2026-04-07 2026-04-28 2026-05-05
Tout au long de l’année, l’Université de la Culture Permanente organise des conférences chaque mardi à 14h30, dans l’amphithéâtre de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés.
Avec des thématiques diverses et variées, ces conférences sont aussi l’occasion de rencontrer des spécialistes.
07/10/2025 Le vitrail, cet art de lumière qui traverse les siècles
Conférencier Catherine LAPOINTE, Professeur d’histoire de l’art du verre et du vitrail
14/10/2025 J.F. Champollion. Deux siècles depuis le déchiffrement des hiéroglyphes
Conférencier Hazem EL SHAFEI, Egyptologue, président de l’institut des civilisations du bassin méditerranéen et du moyen-orient
04/11/2025 Du West Side Story à Droit de passage les Etats-Unis sont-ils toujours une nation d’immigrants ?
Conférencier Claude LE FLOHIC, Maître de conférences honoraire, Université de Lorraine
18/11/2025 32 000 de céramique au Maroc
Conférencier Jean-François CLEMENT, Professeur honoraire agrégé de philosophie, anthropologue
25/11/2025 La société GOUVY
Conférencier Jean-Claude HARDY, membre de la société d’histoire de la Lorraine et du musée Lorrain de Nancy
02/12/2025 La cité interdite, un livre ouvert sur la cosmologie chinoise
Conférencier Frédéric PAUCHOT, Professeur de chinois
09/12/2025 Santé et climat coup de froid, coup de chaud ?
Conférencier Hubert TONNELIER, Médecin urgentiste
16/12/2025 Femmes résistantes sous l’occupation le cas particulier de la Meurthe-et-Moselle
Conférencier Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, Cadre de l’Etat, chercheur au CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, Professeur agrégée d’histoire-géographie
06/01/2026 Le combat de Pont-à-Mousson du 12 août 1870
Conférencier Patrick SERRE, Historien et conférencier
13/01/2026 Emile Friant (1863-1932) l’Orientalisme, ce rêve méditerranéen
Conférencier Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Enseignant en histoire de l’art
20/01/2026 Prairies fleuries le mariage réussi de l’écologie et de l’économie
Conférencier Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Professeur honoraire, Université de Lorraine
27/01/2026 Le Caravage ou la révolution picturale du baroque
Conférencier Lucien LARRET, Professeur honoraire agrégé d’histoire
03/02/2026 Les Bohémiens en Lorraine
Conférencier Daniel BONTEMPS, Historien et écrivain
10/02/2026 Parsifal
Conférencier François BOURDON, Conférencier
03/03/2026 Fonctions cognitives et activité physique
Conférencier Patrick LAURE, Docteur en médecine, spécialisé en santé publique et médecine sociale
10/03/2026 Entre Slovénie et Croatie, la mystérieuse Istrie !
Conférencier Frédéric MAGUIN, Guide-conférencier du patrimoine
17/03/2026 René Grosdidier, Maître de forges, citoyen engagé, Maire et Parlementaire républicain. 1846-1923
Conférencier François DOSÉ, Enseignant, député (1997-2007), maire de Commercy (1977-2008)
24/03/2026 La rétine, une fenêtre sur notre cerveau
Conférencier Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Professeur des Universités
31/03/2026 Anecdotes et petites histoires autour de la vigne et du vin
Conférencier Philippe BATTAGLIA, Ingénieur hydrologue
07/04/2026 Bien vieillir se prépare, et il n’est jamais trop tard pour bien faire
Conférencier François BOOB, Docteur en pharmacie
28/04/2026 Adrea Camilleri et le commissaire Montalbano
Conférencier Bernard JACQUIER, Professeur agrégé de lettres classiques
05/05/2026 La reine Victoria grand-mère de l’Europe
Conférencier Ludovic DIAS, Conférencier, formateur en anglais
12/05/2026 Talleyrand
Conférencier Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Professeur honoraire de lettres et d’histoires
19/05/2026 Baroque et Rococo en Bavière, promenade autour d’Oberammergau, dans le Pfaffenwinkel
Conférencier Jean-Pierre FABERT, Docteur en linguistique
Lieu Ancienne Bibliothèque de l'Abbaye des Prémontrés
9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 32
English :
Throughout the year, the Université de la Culture Permanente organizes lectures every Tuesday at 2.30pm, in the amphitheatre of the Abbaye des Prémontrés.
With a wide range of themes, these conferences are also an opportunity to meet specialists.
07/10/2025: Stained glass, an art of light that spans the centuries
Speaker: Catherine LAPOINTE, Professor of glass and stained glass art history
14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Two centuries since the deciphering of hieroglyphs
Speaker: Hazem EL SHAFEI, Egyptologist, President of the Institut des Civilisations du Bassin Méditerranéen et du Moyen-orient
04/11/2025: From West Side Story to Right of Passage: is the USA still a nation of immigrants ?
Speaker: Claude LE FLOHIC, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Université de Lorraine
18/11/2025: 32,000 ceramics in Morocco
Speaker: Jean-François CLEMENT, Honorary Professor of Philosophy, anthropologist
11/25/2025: The GOUVY company
Speaker: Jean-Claude HARDY, member of the Société d’histoire de la Lorraine and the Musée Lorrain de Nancy
02/12/2025: The Forbidden City, an open book on Chinese cosmology
Speaker: Frédéric PAUCHOT, Chinese teacher
09/12/2025: Health and climate: cold snap, hot snap?
Speaker: Hubert TONNELIER, Emergency physician
12/16/2025: Resistance women under the Occupation: the special case of Meurthe-et-Moselle
Speakers: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, State executive, CRIDOR researcher & Claude FAVRE, History-geography teacher
06/01/2026: The Pont-à-Mousson battle of August 12, 1870
Speaker: Patrick SERRE, Historian and lecturer
13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalism, the Mediterranean dream
Speaker: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Art history teacher
20/01/2026: Prairies in bloom: the successful marriage of ecology and economy
Speaker: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Honorary Professor, Université de Lorraine
01/27/2026: Caravaggio or the Baroque pictorial revolution
Speaker: Lucien LARRET, Honorary Professor of History
03/02/2026: Bohemians in Lorraine
Speaker: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historian and writer
02/10/2026: Parsifal
Speaker: François BOURDON, Lecturer
03/03/2026: Cognitive functions and physical activity
Speaker: Patrick LAURE, Doctor of Medicine, specialized in public health and social medicine
10/03/2026: Between Slovenia and Croatia, the mysterious Istria!
Speaker: Frédéric MAGUIN, Heritage guide and lecturer
03/17/2026: René Grosdidier, Forge Master, committed citizen, Mayor and Republican Member of Parliament. 1846-1923
Speaker: François DOSÉ, Teacher, Member of Parliament (1997-2007), Mayor of Commercy (1977-2008)
24/03/2026: The retina, a window on our brain
Speaker: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, University Professor
03/31/2026: Anecdotes and stories about vines and wine
Speaker: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Hydrological engineer
07/04/2026: Preparing for aging: it’s never too late to do the right thing
Speaker: François BOOB, Doctor of Pharmacy
04/28/2026: Adrea Camilleri and Inspector Montalbano
Speaker: Bernard JACQUIER, Professor of Classics
05/05/2026: Queen Victoria: grandmother of Europe
Speaker: Ludovic DIAS, Lecturer, English language trainer
05/12/2026: Talleyrand
Speaker: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Honorary Professor of Letters and History
05/19/2026: Baroque and Rococo in Bavaria, a walk around Oberammergau, in the Pfaffenwinkel
Speaker: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doctor of Linguistics
Venue: Ancienne Bibliothèque de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés
German :
Das ganze Jahr über organisiert die Université de la Culture Permanente jeden Dienstag um 14:30 Uhr Vorträge im Amphitheater der Abbaye des Prémontrés.
Mit verschiedenen und vielfältigen Themen bieten diese Vorträge auch die Gelegenheit, Spezialisten zu treffen.
07/10/2025: Die Glasmalerei, diese Lichtkunst, die die Jahrhunderte überdauert
Referentin: Catherine LAPOINTE, Professorin für Kunstgeschichte des Glases und der Glasmalerei
14/10/2025 J.F. Champollion. Zwei Jahrhunderte seit der Entzifferung der Hieroglyphen
Referent: Hazem EL SHAFEI, Ägyptologe, Präsident des Instituts für Zivilisationen des Mittelmeerraums und des Nahen Ostens
04.11.2025: Von West Side Story bis Droit de Passage: Sind die USA immer noch eine Nation von Einwanderern ?
Referent: Claude LE FLOHIC, Honorarprofessor, Université de Lorraine
18.11.2025: 32.000 Keramik in Marokko
Referent: Jean-François CLEMENT, Honorarprofessor für Philosophie, Anthropologe
25/11/2025: Das Unternehmen GOUVY
Referent: Jean-Claude HARDY, Mitglied der Gesellschaft für die Geschichte Lothringens und des Lothringer Museums in Nancy
02/12/2025: Die Verbotene Stadt, ein offenes Buch über die chinesische Kosmologie
Referent: Frédéric PAUCHOT, Professor für Chinesisch
09/12/2025: Gesundheit und Klima: Kälteeinbruch, Hitzeeinbruch?
Referent: Hubert TONNELIER, Notfallmediziner
16/12/2025: Widerstandskämpferinnen während der Besatzung: der Sonderfall Meurthe-et-Moselle
Referent: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, Staatsbeamter, Forscher bei CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, Professorin für Geschichte und Geografie
06/01/2026 Die Schlacht von Pont-à-Mousson am 12. August 1870
Referent: Patrick SERRE, Historiker und Referent
13/01/2026 Emile Friant (1863-1932) Der Orientalismus, dieser mediterrane Traum
Referent: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Lehrer für Kunstgeschichte
20/01/2026: Blumenwiesen: die erfolgreiche Verbindung von Ökologie und Ökonomie
Referent: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Honorarprofessor, Université de Lorraine
27/01/2026: Caravaggio oder die malerische Revolution des Barocks
Referent: Lucien LARRET, Honorarprofessor für Geschichte (agrégé d’histoire)
03/02/2026 Die Bohémiens in Lothringen
Referent: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historiker und Schriftsteller
10/02/2026 Parsifal
Referent: François BOURDON, Referent
03/03/2026: Kognitive Funktionen und körperliche Aktivität
Referent: Patrick LAURE, Doktor der Medizin, spezialisiert auf öffentliche Gesundheit und Sozialmedizin
10/03/2026: Zwischen Slowenien und Kroatien, das geheimnisvolle Istrien!
Referent: Frédéric MAGUIN, Guide-conférencier du patrimoine (Führer und Referent für Kulturerbe)
17/03/2026 René Grosdidier, Schmiedemeister, engagierter Bürger, Bürgermeister und republikanischer Parlamentarier. 1846-1923
Referent: François DOSÉ, Lehrer, Abgeordneter (1997-2007), Bürgermeister von Commercy (1977-2008)
24/03/2026: Die Netzhaut, ein Fenster zu unserem Gehirn
Referent: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Universitätsprofessor
31/03/2026 Anekdoten und kleine Geschichten rund um Reben und Wein
Referent: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Hydrologie-Ingenieur
07/04/2026 Gutes Altern will vorbereitet sein, und es ist nie zu spät, das Richtige zu tun
Referent: François BOOB, Doktor der Pharmazie
28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri und der Kommissar Montalbano
Referent: Bernard JACQUIER, Professor für Klassische Philologie
05/05/2026: Königin Victoria: Großmutter Europas
Referent: Ludovic DIAS, Referent, Englischtrainer
12/05/2026 Talleyrand
Referent: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Honorarprofessor für Literatur und Geschichte
19/05/2026: Barock und Rokoko in Bayern, Spaziergang um Oberammergau, im Pfaffenwinkel
Referent: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doktor der Sprachwissenschaft
Ort: Ehemalige Bibliothek der Abtei der Prémontrés
Italiano :
Durante tutto l’anno, l’Università della Cultura Permanente organizza conferenze ogni martedì alle 14.30 nell’anfiteatro dell’Abbaye des Prémontrés.
Con un’ampia gamma di temi, queste conferenze sono anche un’occasione per incontrare gli specialisti.
07/10/2025: Vetrate, un’arte della luce che attraversa i secoli
Relatore: Catherine LAPOINTE, docente di Storia dell’arte del vetro e delle vetrate artistiche
14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Due secoli dalla decifrazione dei geroglifici
Relatore: Hazem EL SHAFEI, egittologo, Presidente dell’Istituto delle Civiltà del Mediterraneo e del Medio Oriente
04/11/2025: Da West Side Story a Right of Passage: gli Stati Uniti sono ancora una nazione di immigrati ?
Relatore: Claude LE FLOHIC, docente senior onorario, Università della Lorena
18/11/2025: 32.000 ceramiche in Marocco
Relatore: Jean-François CLEMENT, professore onorario di filosofia, antropologo
25/11/2025: L’azienda GOUVY
Relatore: Jean-Claude HARDY, membro della Société d’histoire de la Lorraine e del Musée Lorrain de Nancy
02/12/2025: La Città Proibita, un libro aperto sulla cosmologia cinese
Relatore: Frédéric PAUCHOT, professore di cinese
09/12/2025: Salute e clima: colpo di freddo, colpo di caldo?
Relatore: Hubert TONNELIER, medico d’urgenza
16/12/2025: Le donne della resistenza sotto l’occupazione: il caso particolare della Meurthe-et-Moselle
Relatori: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, dirigente statale, ricercatore del CRIDOR e Claude FAVRE, insegnante di storia e geografia
06/01/2026: La battaglia di Pont-à-Mousson del 12 agosto 1870
Relatore: Patrick SERRE, storico e docente
13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalismo, sogno mediterraneo
Relatore: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, docente di storia dell’arte
20/01/2026: Prati fioriti: il felice connubio tra ecologia ed economia
Relatore: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Professore onorario, Università della Lorena
27/01/2026: Caravaggio o la rivoluzione pittorica del periodo barocco
Relatore: Lucien LARRET, Professore onorario di Storia
03/02/2026: I boemi in Lorena
Relatore: Daniel BONTEMPS, storico e scrittore
10/02/2026: Parsifal
Relatore: François BOURDON, Docente
03/03/2026: Funzioni cognitive e attività fisica
Relatore: Patrick LAURE, dottore in medicina, specializzato in salute pubblica e medicina sociale
10/03/2026: Tra Slovenia e Croazia, la misteriosa Istria!
Relatore: Frédéric MAGUIN, guida del patrimonio e conferenziere
17/03/2026: René Grosdidier, fabbro, cittadino impegnato, sindaco e deputato repubblicano. 1846-1923
Relatore: François DOSÉ, insegnante, deputato (1997-2007), sindaco di Commercy (1977-2008)
24/03/2026: La retina, una finestra sul nostro cervello
Relatore: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Professore universitario
31/03/2026: Aneddoti e storie sulla vite e sul vino
Relatore: Philippe BATTAGLIA, ingegnere idrologico
07/04/2026: Prepararsi a invecchiare bene, e non è mai troppo tardi per farlo nel modo giusto
Relatore: François BOOB, dottore in farmacia
28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri e il commissario Montalbano
Relatore: Bernard JACQUIER, professore di lettere classiche
05/05/2026: La regina Vittoria: nonna d’Europa
Relatore: Ludovic DIAS, Docente, formatore di lingua inglese
12/05/2026: Talleyrand
Relatore: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, professore onorario di letteratura e storia
19/05/2026: Barocco e rococò in Baviera, una passeggiata a Oberammergau, nel Pfaffenwinkel
Relatore: Jean-Pierre FABERT, dottore in linguistica
Luogo: Ex biblioteca dell’Abbaye des Prémontrés
Espanol :
A lo largo del año, la Universidad de la Cultura Permanente organiza conferencias todos los martes a las 14.30 horas en el anfiteatro de la Abadía de Prémontrés.
Con temas muy variados, estas conferencias son también una oportunidad para conocer a especialistas.
07/10/2025: Las vidrieras, un arte de la luz que atraviesa los siglos
Oradora: Catherine LAPOINTE, Profesora de Historia del Arte del Vidrio y de las Vidrieras
14/10/2025: J.F. Champollion. Dos siglos desde el desciframiento de los jeroglíficos
Orador: Hazem EL SHAFEI, egiptólogo, Presidente del Instituto de Civilizaciones del Mediterráneo y Oriente Medio
04/11/2025: De West Side Story a Right of Passage: ¿Sigue siendo Estados Unidos una nación de inmigrantes ?
Orador: Claude LE FLOHIC, Profesor Honorario, Universidad de Lorena
18/11/2025: 32.000 cerámicas en Marruecos
Orador: Jean-François CLEMENT, Profesor Honorario de Filosofía, antropólogo
25/11/2025: La empresa GOUVY
Orador: Jean-Claude HARDY, miembro de la Société d’histoire de la Lorraine y del Musée Lorrain de Nancy
02/12/2025: La Ciudad Prohibida, un libro abierto sobre la cosmología china
Orador: Frédéric PAUCHOT, profesor de chino
09/12/2025: Salud y clima: ¿frío, calor?
Orador: Hubert TONNELIER, Médico de urgencias
16/12/2025: Mujeres resistentes bajo la ocupación: el caso particular de Meurthe-et-Moselle
Orador: Jean-Claude MAGRINELLI, ejecutivo del Estado, investigador en el CRIDOR & Claude FAVRE, profesor de Historia y Geografía
06/01/2026: La batalla de Pont-à-Mousson del 12 de agosto de 1870
Orador: Patrick SERRE, Historiador y conferenciante
13/01/2026: Emile Friant (1863-1932) Orientalismo, el sueño mediterráneo
Orador: Jean-Sébastien BERTRAND, Profesor de Historia del Arte
20/01/2026: Praderas de flores: el matrimonio exitoso de la ecología y la economía
Orador: Sylvain PLANTUREUX, Profesor honorario, Universidad de Lorena
27/01/2026: Caravaggio o la revolución pictórica del barroco
Orador: Lucien LARRET, Profesor Honorario de Historia
03/02/2026: Bohemios en Lorena
Orador: Daniel BONTEMPS, Historiador y escritor
10/02/2026: Parsifal
Orador: François BOURDON, Conferenciante
03/03/2026: Funciones cognitivas y actividad física
Orador: Patrick LAURE, Doctor en Medicina, especializado en salud pública y medicina social
10/03/2026: Entre Eslovenia y Croacia, ¡la misteriosa Istria!
Orador: Frédéric MAGUIN, guía del patrimonio y conferenciante
17/03/2026: René Grosdidier, herrero, ciudadano comprometido, alcalde y diputado republicano. 1846-1923
Orador: François DOSÉ, Profesor, Diputado (1997-2007), Alcalde de Commercy (1977-2008)
24/03/2026: La retina, una ventana abierta a nuestro cerebro
Orador: Thomas CLAUDEPIERRE, Profesor universitario
31/03/2026: Anécdotas e historias sobre la viña y el vino
Orador: Philippe BATTAGLIA, Ingeniero hidrólogo
07/04/2026: Prepararse para envejecer bien, y nunca es tarde para hacerlo bien
Orador: François BOOB, Doctor en Farmacia
28/04/2026: Adrea Camilleri y el inspector Montalbano
Orador: Bernard JACQUIER, Profesor de Clásicas
05/05/2026: La reina Victoria: abuela de Europa
Orador: Ludovic DIAS, Profesor, formador de inglés
12/05/2026: Talleyrand
Orador: Jean-Bernard SOLEILLANT, Profesor honorario de Literatura e Historia
19/05/2026: Barroco y Rococó en Baviera, un paseo por Oberammergau, en el Pfaffenwinkel
Orador: Jean-Pierre FABERT, Doctor en Lingüística
Lugar: Antigua Biblioteca de la Abadía de Prémontrés
