CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES » Prades

CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES » Prades samedi 28 mars 2026.

CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES »

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 17:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Découvrir, échanger des idées, savoir et savoir faire dans des domaines variés, pour une éducation mutuelle et pour tous publics. Conférence de J. FALIEU

.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 82 65 18

English :

Discover and exchange ideas, knowledge and know-how in a variety of fields, for mutual education and for all audiences. Conference by J. FALIEU

German :

Entdecken, Austauschen von Ideen, Wissen und Können in verschiedenen Bereichen, für eine gegenseitige Bildung und für alle Zielgruppen. Vortrag von J. FALIEU

Italiano :

Scoprire e scambiare idee, conoscenze e know-how in diversi campi, per una formazione reciproca e per tutti i pubblici. Conferenza di J. FALIEU

Espanol :

Descubrir e intercambiar ideas, conocimientos y saber hacer en diversos ámbitos, para la educación mutua y para todos los públicos. Conferencia de J. FALIEU

L’événement CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES » Prades a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO