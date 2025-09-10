CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES » Prades
CONFÉRENCE ALEC/ UPC » LE PRINTEMPS DES POETES » Prades samedi 28 mars 2026.
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-28 17:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28
2026-03-28
Découvrir, échanger des idées, savoir et savoir faire dans des domaines variés, pour une éducation mutuelle et pour tous publics. Conférence de J. FALIEU
Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 22 82 65 18
English :
Discover and exchange ideas, knowledge and know-how in a variety of fields, for mutual education and for all audiences. Conference by J. FALIEU
German :
Entdecken, Austauschen von Ideen, Wissen und Können in verschiedenen Bereichen, für eine gegenseitige Bildung und für alle Zielgruppen. Vortrag von J. FALIEU
Italiano :
Scoprire e scambiare idee, conoscenze e know-how in diversi campi, per una formazione reciproca e per tutti i pubblici. Conferenza di J. FALIEU
Espanol :
Descubrir e intercambiar ideas, conocimientos y saber hacer en diversos ámbitos, para la educación mutua y para todos los públicos. Conferencia de J. FALIEU
