Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat Fantastico Givry

Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat Fantastico Givry vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat

Fantastico 20 Rue de la République Givry Saône-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-07 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-07 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-07

Conférence Antonin Artaudanimée par Laurent Vignat.   .

Fantastico 20 Rue de la République Givry 71640 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   gerard.madani@gmail.com

English : Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat

German : Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Conférence Antonin Artaud par Laurent Vignat Givry a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par Département 71/Direction Attractivité Mission Tourisme (coordination)