CONFÉRENCE APCM: LE PATRIMOINE RELIGIEUX DES ALBERES DE L’ÉPOQUE ROMANE AU BAROQUE FILMER EN BORDS DE MER UNE HISTOIRE CINÉMATOGRAPHIQUE RÉGIONALE

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-07 16:30:00

fin : 2026-02-07

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Les Albères, chaîne de montagnes de l’est des Pyrénées, marque la frontière sud de notre département.

Entre le massif montagneux au sud et les rives du Tech au nord, c’est une zone riche en histoire qui a conservé un patrimoine riche. Le long de la …

.

Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 11 33 72 05 lesapcm@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Albères, a mountain range in the eastern Pyrenees, marks the southern border of our département.

Between the mountain range to the south and the banks of the River Tech to the north, this is an area rich in history and heritage. Along the …

L’événement CONFÉRENCE APCM: LE PATRIMOINE RELIGIEUX DES ALBERES DE L’ÉPOQUE ROMANE AU BAROQUE FILMER EN BORDS DE MER UNE HISTOIRE CINÉMATOGRAPHIQUE RÉGIONALE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-01-23 par MAIRIE CANET