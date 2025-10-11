CONFERENCE APPROCHE HERALDIQUE DE L’ARCHEOLOGIE EN ROUERGUE Villefranche-de-Rouergue

19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11

L’empreinte de l’héraldique subsiste sur maints monuments civils et religieux en Rouergue.

P. Hocquellet nous propose une synthèse de l’abondante documentation archivistique qu’il a réunie en 40 ans de recherche dans le Bas-Rouergue pour mieux comprendre ces éléments du patrimoine rouergat. .

19 place Bernard Lhez Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 45 59 45 mediatheque@villefranchederouergue.fr

English :

Many of Rouergue?s civil and religious monuments still bear the imprint of heraldry.

German :

Die Spuren der Heraldik bleiben auf vielen zivilen und religiösen Denkmälern im Rouergue erhalten.

Italiano :

Molti monumenti civili e religiosi di Rouergue portano ancora l’impronta dell’araldica.

Espanol :

Numerosos monumentos civiles y religiosos de Rouergue conservan la huella de la heráldica.

