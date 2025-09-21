CONFERENCE « ARBRE » Salle du Pontrais Le Gâvre
CONFERENCE « ARBRE » Salle du Pontrais Le Gâvre dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
CONFERENCE « ARBRE »
Salle du Pontrais Association Avenir Le Gâvre Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Début : 2025-09-21 14:00:00
2025-09-21
L’association Avenir organise une conférence « Arbre un bouclier à protéger »
Salle du Pontrais Association Avenir Le Gâvre 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 01 30 93 75 assoavenir@44gmail.com
English :
The Avenir association organizes a conference « Arbre un bouclier à protéger » (Trees, a shield to protect)
German :
Der Verein Avenir organisiert eine Konferenz « Arbre un bouclier à protéger » (Baum ein Schutzschild, das es zu schützen gilt)
Italiano :
L’associazione Avenir sta organizzando una conferenza sul tema « Gli alberi: uno scudo da proteggere »
Espanol :
La asociación Avenir organiza una conferencia sobre « Los árboles: un escudo que proteger »
