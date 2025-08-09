CONFÉRENCE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Caramany

CONFÉRENCE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Caramany samedi 9 août 2025.

CONFÉRENCE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 16:30:00

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

À 16h30 Alain Vignaud, archéologue, nous expliquera comment lire un paysage, comment y trouver des traces ou des pièces appartenant à nos lointains ancêtres.

.

Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com

English :

At 4:30pm, archaeologist Alain Vignaud will explain how to read a landscape, and how to find traces or items belonging to our distant ancestors.

German :

Um 16:30 Uhr erklärt der Archäologe Alain Vignaud, wie man eine Landschaft liest und wie man darin Spuren oder Funde findet, die zu unseren fernen Vorfahren gehören.

Italiano :

Alle 16.30, l’archeologo Alain Vignaud spiegherà come leggere un paesaggio e come trovare tracce o manufatti appartenenti ai nostri lontani antenati.

Espanol :

A las 16.30 h, Alain Vignaud, arqueólogo, explicará cómo leer un paisaje y encontrar huellas o artefactos pertenecientes a nuestros lejanos antepasados.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Caramany a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par OTI FENOUILLEDES