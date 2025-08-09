CONFÉRENCE ARCHÉOLOGIQUE Caramany
Début : 2025-08-09 16:30:00
À 16h30 Alain Vignaud, archéologue, nous expliquera comment lire un paysage, comment y trouver des traces ou des pièces appartenant à nos lointains ancêtres.
Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 63 49 30 92 leparidulac@gmail.com
English :
At 4:30pm, archaeologist Alain Vignaud will explain how to read a landscape, and how to find traces or items belonging to our distant ancestors.
German :
Um 16:30 Uhr erklärt der Archäologe Alain Vignaud, wie man eine Landschaft liest und wie man darin Spuren oder Funde findet, die zu unseren fernen Vorfahren gehören.
Italiano :
Alle 16.30, l’archeologo Alain Vignaud spiegherà come leggere un paesaggio e come trovare tracce o manufatti appartenenti ai nostri lontani antenati.
Espanol :
A las 16.30 h, Alain Vignaud, arqueólogo, explicará cómo leer un paisaje y encontrar huellas o artefactos pertenecientes a nuestros lejanos antepasados.
