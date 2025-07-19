Conférence Bien-être au grand foyer, place marcadieu Valcabrère
Conférence Bien-être au grand foyer, place marcadieu Valcabrère samedi 19 juillet 2025.
Conférence Bien-être
au grand foyer, place marcadieu VALCABRERE Valcabrère Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-19 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-19 12:00:00
2025-07-19
Conférence Prévention bien-être avec Danièle Clerc-Rettig bien vieillir, ça se prépare !
Le Val Café vous invite à une conférence animée par Danièle Clerc-Rettig, spécialiste en prévention du vieillissement
>> la prévention santé, un enjeu majeur pour votre bien-être à long terme.
Entrée gratuite I adhésion annuelle à l’association Val Café 5 €
Un temps d’échange convivial, ouvert à toutes et à tous. Ne manquez pas ce rendez-vous pour votre santé de demain !
Infos & réservations 06 87 67 38 21 valcafe31@gmail.com
au grand foyer, place marcadieu VALCABRERE Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 70 32 63 35 valcafe31@gmail.com
English :
Conference ? Prevention and well-being with Danièle Clerc-Rettig: ageing well is something you have to prepare for!
Le Val Café invites you to a talk by Danièle Clerc-Rettig, a specialist in the prevention of ageing
>> Preventive health care, a major challenge for your long-term well-being.
Free admission I annual membership of the Val Café association: 5 ?
A time of convivial exchange, open to all. Don’t miss this opportunity to discuss your future health!
Info & reservations: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com
German :
Konferenz ? Wellness-Prävention mit Danièle Clerc-Rettig: Gutes Altern lässt sich vorbereiten!
Das Val Café lädt Sie zu einer Konferenz ein, die von Danièle Clerc-Rettig, Spezialistin für Alterungsprävention, geleitet wird
>> Gesundheitsvorsorge, eine wichtige Herausforderung für Ihr langfristiges Wohlbefinden.
Eintritt frei I Jahresmitgliedschaft im Verein Val Café: 5 ?
Ein geselliger Austausch, der allen offen steht. Verpassen Sie nicht diesen Termin für Ihre Gesundheit von morgen!
Infos & Reservierungen: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com
Italiano :
Conferenza ? Prevenzione e benessere con Danièle Clerc-Rettig: invecchiare bene è qualcosa a cui bisogna prepararsi!
Le Val Café vi invita a una conferenza di Danièle Clerc-Rettig, specialista nella prevenzione dell’invecchiamento
>> L’assistenza sanitaria preventiva, una questione importante per il vostro benessere a lungo termine.
Ingresso libero I tesseramento annuale all’associazione Val Café: 5 ?
Una discussione amichevole aperta a tutti. Non perdete l’occasione di parlare della vostra salute futura!
Informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com
Espanol :
Conferencia ? Prevención y bienestar con Danièle Clerc-Rettig: ¡envejecer bien es algo para lo que hay que prepararse!
Le Val Café le invita a una conferencia de Danièle Clerc-Rettig, especialista en prevención del envejecimiento
>> La salud preventiva, una cuestión importante para su bienestar a largo plazo.
Entrada gratuita I Abono anual a la asociación Val Café: 5 ?
Un debate amistoso abierto a todos. No pierda la ocasión de hablar de su salud futura
Información y reservas: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com
