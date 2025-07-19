Conférence Bien-être au grand foyer, place marcadieu Valcabrère

Conférence Bien-être au grand foyer, place marcadieu Valcabrère samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Conférence Bien-être

VALCABRERE Valcabrère Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-19 10:30:00

fin : 2025-07-19 12:00:00

2025-07-19

Conférence Prévention bien-être avec Danièle Clerc-Rettig bien vieillir, ça se prépare !

Le Val Café vous invite à une conférence animée par Danièle Clerc-Rettig, spécialiste en prévention du vieillissement

>> la prévention santé, un enjeu majeur pour votre bien-être à long terme.

Entrée gratuite I adhésion annuelle à l’association Val Café 5 €

Un temps d’échange convivial, ouvert à toutes et à tous. Ne manquez pas ce rendez-vous pour votre santé de demain !

Infos & réservations 06 87 67 38 21 valcafe31@gmail.com

au grand foyer, place marcadieu VALCABRERE Valcabrère 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 70 32 63 35 valcafe31@gmail.com

English :

Conference ? Prevention and well-being with Danièle Clerc-Rettig: ageing well is something you have to prepare for!

Le Val Café invites you to a talk by Danièle Clerc-Rettig, a specialist in the prevention of ageing

>> Preventive health care, a major challenge for your long-term well-being.

Free admission I annual membership of the Val Café association: 5 ?

A time of convivial exchange, open to all. Don’t miss this opportunity to discuss your future health!

Info & reservations: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com

German :

Konferenz ? Wellness-Prävention mit Danièle Clerc-Rettig: Gutes Altern lässt sich vorbereiten!

Das Val Café lädt Sie zu einer Konferenz ein, die von Danièle Clerc-Rettig, Spezialistin für Alterungsprävention, geleitet wird

>> Gesundheitsvorsorge, eine wichtige Herausforderung für Ihr langfristiges Wohlbefinden.

Eintritt frei I Jahresmitgliedschaft im Verein Val Café: 5 ?

Ein geselliger Austausch, der allen offen steht. Verpassen Sie nicht diesen Termin für Ihre Gesundheit von morgen!

Infos & Reservierungen: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com

Italiano :

Conferenza ? Prevenzione e benessere con Danièle Clerc-Rettig: invecchiare bene è qualcosa a cui bisogna prepararsi!

Le Val Café vi invita a una conferenza di Danièle Clerc-Rettig, specialista nella prevenzione dell’invecchiamento

>> L’assistenza sanitaria preventiva, una questione importante per il vostro benessere a lungo termine.

Ingresso libero I tesseramento annuale all’associazione Val Café: 5 ?

Una discussione amichevole aperta a tutti. Non perdete l’occasione di parlare della vostra salute futura!

Informazioni e prenotazioni: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com

Espanol :

Conferencia ? Prevención y bienestar con Danièle Clerc-Rettig: ¡envejecer bien es algo para lo que hay que prepararse!

Le Val Café le invita a una conferencia de Danièle Clerc-Rettig, especialista en prevención del envejecimiento

>> La salud preventiva, una cuestión importante para su bienestar a largo plazo.

Entrada gratuita I Abono anual a la asociación Val Café: 5 ?

Un debate amistoso abierto a todos. No pierda la ocasión de hablar de su salud futura

Información y reservas: 06 87 67 38 21 ? valcafe31@gmail.com

