CONFERENCE BOMBARDIERS D’EAU Bages

CONFERENCE BOMBARDIERS D’EAU
1 Rue de la Paix Bages Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-17 19:00:00
2025-10-17
Présentée par Remy Michelin sur le thème des Bombardiers d’eau
1 Rue de la Paix Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie bages.photoclub@gmail.com
English :
Presented by Remy Michelin on the theme of Water Bombers
German :
Präsentiert von Remy Michelin zum Thema Wasserbomber
Italiano :
Presentato da Remy Michelin sul tema delle bombe d’acqua
Espanol :
Presentado por Remy Michelin sobre el tema Bombarderos de agua
