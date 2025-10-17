CONFERENCE BOMBARDIERS D’EAU Bages

CONFERENCE BOMBARDIERS D’EAU Bages vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

CONFERENCE BOMBARDIERS D’EAU

1 Rue de la Paix Bages Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-17 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-17

2025-10-17

Présentée par Remy Michelin sur le thème des Bombardiers d’eau

1 Rue de la Paix Bages 66670 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie bages.photoclub@gmail.com

English :

Presented by Remy Michelin on the theme of Water Bombers

German :

Präsentiert von Remy Michelin zum Thema Wasserbomber

Italiano :

Presentato da Remy Michelin sul tema delle bombe d’acqua

Espanol :

Presentado por Remy Michelin sobre el tema Bombarderos de agua

