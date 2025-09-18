Conférence Brassens Châteaudun
Conférence Brassens Châteaudun mardi 7 avril 2026.
Conférence Brassens
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2026-04-07 14:30:00
2026-04-07
Conférence de Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, auteur et compositeur.
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 65 88 utlrd@orange.fr
English :
Lecture by Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, author and composer.
German :
Vortrag von Jérôme Arnaud, genannt Malo, Autor und Komponist.
Italiano :
Conferenza di Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, autore e compositore.
Espanol :
Conferencia de Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, autor y compositor.
