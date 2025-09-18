Conférence Brassens Châteaudun

Conférence Brassens

Conférence Brassens Châteaudun mardi 7 avril 2026.

Conférence Brassens

Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

2026-04-07 14:30:00
2026-04-07

Conférence de Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, auteur et compositeur.
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 65 88  utlrd@orange.fr

English :

Lecture by Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, author and composer.

German :

Vortrag von Jérôme Arnaud, genannt Malo, Autor und Komponist.

Italiano :

Conferenza di Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, autore e compositore.

Espanol :

Conferencia de Jérôme Arnaud dit Malo, autor y compositor.

