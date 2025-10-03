Conférence Comment avons-nous trouvé notre position dans la voie lactée ? Bibliothèque du village Labastide-Marnhac

Bibliothèque du village 149 Rue de l’Église Labastide-Marnhac Lot

Début : 2025-10-03 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-03 22:00:00

2025-10-03

Dans le cadre des soirées d’astronomie proposées en partenariat avec le Club d’Astronomie de Gigouzac et Carrefour des sciences et des arts, venez assister à une conférence intitulée Comment avons-nous trouvé notre position dans la voie lactée ? ».

La conférence sera menée par Johann Zarka-Grunvald, qui proposera un moment captivant pour comprendre comment les astronomes ont identifié notre position dans la galaxie.

English :

As part of the astronomy evenings organized in partnership with the Club d?Astronomie de Gigouzac and Carrefour des sciences et des arts, come and attend a lecture entitled: « How did we find our position in the Milky Way?

The lecture will be led by Johann Zarka-Grunvald, who will offer a captivating insight into how astronomers identified our position in the galaxy.

German :

Im Rahmen der Astronomieabende, die in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Club d’Astronomie de Gigouzac und Carrefour des sciences et des arts angeboten werden, besuchen Sie einen Vortrag mit dem Titel: Wie haben wir unsere Position in der Milchstraße gefunden? ».

Der Vortrag wird von Johann Zarka-Grunvald geleitet und bietet einen spannenden Moment, um zu verstehen, wie die Astronomen unsere Position in der Galaxie ermittelt haben.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito delle serate di astronomia organizzate in collaborazione con il Club d’Astronomia di Gigouzac e il Carrefour des sciences et des arts, partecipate alla conferenza « Come abbiamo trovato la nostra posizione nella Via Lattea?

La conferenza sarà tenuta da Johann Zarka-Grunvald, che offrirà un’affascinante panoramica su come gli astronomi hanno individuato la nostra posizione nella galassia.

Espanol :

En el marco de las veladas astronómicas organizadas en colaboración con el Club de Astronomía de Gigouzac y el Carrefour des sciences et des arts, asista a una conferencia titulada: « ¿Cómo hemos encontrado nuestra posición en la Vía Láctea?

Johann Zarka-Grunvald nos ofrecerá una visión fascinante de cómo los astrónomos han identificado nuestra posición en la galaxia.

