Conférence Couleurs, lignes et récits Lauriane Miara – Barbara Thollot Galerie d’Art Samoëns, 8 juin 2025 17:00, Samoëns.

Haute-Savoie

Conférence Couleurs, lignes et récits Lauriane Miara Barbara Thollot Galerie d’Art 4 grande rue Samoëns Haute-Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-08 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-08

Date(s) :

2025-06-08

Embarquez pour un voyage dans le sud-ouest du Groenland aux côtés de Lauriane Miara, illustratrice embarquée à bord d’une expédition scientifque à la voile.

.

Barbara Thollot Galerie d’Art 4 grande rue

Samoëns 74340 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 54 36 58 barbarathollot@outlook.com

English : Lecture: Colors, lines and stories Lauriane Miara

Embark on a journey to southwest Greenland with Lauriane Miara, an illustrator on board a scientific sailing expedition.

German :

Begeben Sie sich mit Lauriane Miara, einer Illustratorin, die an Bord einer wissenschaftlichen Segelexpedition ist, auf eine Reise in den Südwesten Grönlands.

Italiano :

Partite per un viaggio nel sud-ovest della Groenlandia con Lauriane Miara, illustratrice a bordo di una spedizione scientifica a vela.

Espanol :

Embárquese en un viaje al suroeste de Groenlandia con Lauriane Miara, ilustradora a bordo de una expedición científica a vela.

L’événement Conférence Couleurs, lignes et récits Lauriane Miara Samoëns a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Office de Tourisme de Samoëns