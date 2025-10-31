CONFERENCE D’ALICE TRAISNEL Béziers

CONFERENCE D’ALICE TRAISNEL Béziers vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Ethnographe et photographe, Alice Traisnel présente Camargo, un projet qui explore la mémoire, les paysages et les récits humains au croisement de l’art et de l’anthropologie. Entrée libre.

Entrée libre et gratuite. Alice Traisnel, ethnographe et photographe, dévoile son projet Camargo. À travers images et récits, elle interroge la mémoire des lieux, les traces du quotidien et la manière dont paysages et histoires personnelles se tissent. Une rencontre entre recherche et création artistique, ouverte à toutes et tous. .

3 Place du 14 Juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 11 85 13 secretariat@oc-cultura.eu

English :

Ethnographer and photographer Alice Traisnel presents Camargo, a project that explores memory, landscapes and human narratives at the crossroads of art and anthropology. Free admission.

German :

Die Ethnografin und Fotografin Alice Traisnel präsentiert Camargo, ein Projekt, das Erinnerungen, Landschaften und menschliche Erzählungen an der Schnittstelle von Kunst und Anthropologie erforscht. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

L’etnografa e fotografa Alice Traisnel presenta Camargo, un progetto che esplora la memoria, i paesaggi e le narrazioni umane all’incrocio tra arte e antropologia. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

La etnógrafa y fotógrafa Alice Traisnel presenta Camargo, un proyecto que explora la memoria, los paisajes y las narrativas humanas en la encrucijada del arte y la antropología. Entrada gratuita.

L’événement CONFERENCE D’ALICE TRAISNEL Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE