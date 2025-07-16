CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon 16 juillet 2025 17:00
Haute-Garonne
CONFÉRENCE DE CLAUDINE ARNOUX Place Gabriel Rouy ESPACE MANDELA Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
« Références historiques ou mythe autour des séquestre royaux le Trésor des Templiers »
Par Mme Claudine Arnoux, professeur d’anglais. .
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 22 22
English :
« Historical references or myth around royal sequestration: the Templar Treasure »
German :
« Historische Referenzen oder Mythos um königliche Sequester: Der Schatz der Templer »
Italiano :
« Riferimenti storici o mito del sequestro reale: il tesoro dei Templari »
Espanol :
« Referencias históricas o mito en torno al secuestro real: el Tesoro de los Templarios »
