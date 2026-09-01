CONFÉRENCE DE DANIEL HERNANDEZ Llo
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Llo
Informations pratiques
Llo
CONFÉRENCE DE DANIEL HERNANDEZ
Voie Communale Carretera d’Eina Llo Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 15:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
L’association « Autour de Llo » vous propose une conférence de Daniel Hernandez. Venez découvrir la Cerdagne et le Capcir à travers ses ouvrages….
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Voie Communale Carretera d’Eina Llo 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 70 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The « Autour de Llo » association invites you to a lecture by Daniel Hernandez. Come discover Cerdagne and Capcir through his books….
L’événement CONFÉRENCE DE DANIEL HERNANDEZ Llo a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE