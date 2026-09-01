Informations pratiques

Llo

CONFÉRENCE DE DANIEL HERNANDEZ

Voie Communale Carretera d’Eina Llo Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26 15:00:00

fin : 2026-09-26

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

L’association « Autour de Llo » vous propose une conférence de Daniel Hernandez. Venez découvrir la Cerdagne et le Capcir à travers ses ouvrages….

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Voie Communale Carretera d’Eina Llo 66800 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 04 70 00

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English :

The « Autour de Llo » association invites you to a lecture by Daniel Hernandez. Come discover Cerdagne and Capcir through his books….

L’événement CONFÉRENCE DE DANIEL HERNANDEZ Llo a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE