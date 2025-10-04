Conférence de Dominique Larcher Jarny

Conférence de Dominique Larcher Jarny samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Conférence de Dominique Larcher

16 AVENUE DU GÉNÉRAL PATTON Jarny Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-04 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :

2025-10-04

Jarnysien spécialiste des blasons, Dominique LARCHER vous propose une conférence sur l’Héraldique, riche en enseignements et en échanges passionnants.

Réservez votre place au 03 82 33 11 41 ou mediatheque@jarny.fr !Tout public

0 .

16 AVENUE DU GÉNÉRAL PATTON Jarny 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 33 11 41 mediatheque@jarny.fr

English :

Jarnysian Dominique LARCHER, a specialist in coats of arms, offers you a lecture on heraldry, rich in information and fascinating exchanges.

Call 03 82 33 11 41 or mediatheque@jarny.fr to reserve your place!

German :

Dominique LARCHER aus Jarnysien, ein Spezialist für Wappen, bietet Ihnen eine Konferenz über Heraldik, die reich an Informationen und spannenden Gesprächen ist.

Reservieren Sie Ihren Platz unter 03 82 33 11 41 oder mediatheque@jarny.fr!

Italiano :

Dominique LARCHER, nativo di Jarnys e specialista di stemmi, terrà una conferenza sull’araldica, ricca di lezioni e discussioni affascinanti.

Prenotate il vostro posto chiamando il numero 03 82 33 11 41 o inviando un’e-mail a mediatheque@jarny.fr !

Espanol :

Dominique LARCHER, natural de Jarnys y especialista en blasones, ofrecerá una conferencia sobre heráldica, llena de lecciones y debates fascinantes.

¡Reserve su plaza llamando al 03 82 33 11 41 o enviando un correo electrónico a mediatheque@jarny.fr !

L’événement Conférence de Dominique Larcher Jarny a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par MILTOL