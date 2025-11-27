CONFÉRENCE-DÉBAT LE RÔLE DE L’INFORMATION DANS LES CLIVAGES DE LA SOCIÉTÉ Assas
Le conférencier Abdallah Yousfi proposera une réflexion passionnante sur le fonctionnement du cerveau face à l’information, la formation de nos opinions et les pistes pour mieux comprendre nos différences de perception.
Comment la même information peut-elle être comprise différemment selon chacun de nous ?
Pourquoi nos opinions se polarisent-elles sur certains sujets ?
Et surtout, comment nos biais cognitifs influencent-ils notre façon de penser et de juger ?
Entrée libre, parking gratuit.
Assas 34820 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Lecturer Abdallah Yousfi will give us a fascinating insight into how the brain deals with information, how we form our opinions and how we can better understand our differences in perception.
German :
Der Referent Abdallah Yousfi wird einen spannenden Einblick in die Funktionsweise des Gehirns im Umgang mit Informationen, die Entstehung unserer Meinungen und Wege zum besseren Verständnis unserer Wahrnehmungsunterschiede bieten.
Italiano :
Il docente Abdallah Yousfi offrirà alcuni spunti affascinanti su come funziona il cervello di fronte alle informazioni, su come formiamo le nostre opinioni e su come possiamo comprendere meglio le nostre differenze di percezione.
Espanol :
El conferenciante Abdallah Yousfi nos ofrecerá algunas ideas fascinantes sobre cómo funciona el cerebro cuando se enfrenta a la información, cómo formamos nuestras opiniones y cómo podemos entender mejor nuestras diferencias de percepción.
