CONFÉRENCE-DÉBAT LE RÔLE DE L’INFORMATION DANS LES CLIVAGES DE LA SOCIÉTÉ

Assas Hérault

Début : 2025-11-27

fin : 2025-11-27

Le conférencier Abdallah Yousfi proposera une réflexion passionnante sur le fonctionnement du cerveau face à l’information, la formation de nos opinions et les pistes pour mieux comprendre nos différences de perception.

Comment la même information peut-elle être comprise différemment selon chacun de nous ?

Pourquoi nos opinions se polarisent-elles sur certains sujets ?

Et surtout, comment nos biais cognitifs influencent-ils notre façon de penser et de juger ?

Entrée libre, parking gratuit. .

English :

Lecturer Abdallah Yousfi will give us a fascinating insight into how the brain deals with information, how we form our opinions and how we can better understand our differences in perception.

German :

Der Referent Abdallah Yousfi wird einen spannenden Einblick in die Funktionsweise des Gehirns im Umgang mit Informationen, die Entstehung unserer Meinungen und Wege zum besseren Verständnis unserer Wahrnehmungsunterschiede bieten.

Italiano :

Il docente Abdallah Yousfi offrirà alcuni spunti affascinanti su come funziona il cervello di fronte alle informazioni, su come formiamo le nostre opinioni e su come possiamo comprendere meglio le nostre differenze di percezione.

Espanol :

El conferenciante Abdallah Yousfi nos ofrecerá algunas ideas fascinantes sobre cómo funciona el cerebro cuando se enfrenta a la información, cómo formamos nuestras opiniones y cómo podemos entender mejor nuestras diferencias de percepción.

