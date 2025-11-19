Conférence Décarboner, Oui mais Comment ? allée Jean Legras Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Conférence Décarboner, Oui mais Comment ?

allée Jean Legras accès par la rue Gabriel Péri Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Mercredi 2025-11-19 20:00:00

On le sait le réchauffement climatique est dû, en grande partie, au rejet dans l’atmosphère de gaz carbonique produit par les activités humaines (industrie, transports, chauffage…). Décarboner notre monde apparaît alors comme le défi principal auquel nous sommes confrontés.

Jean-Pierre BIRAT a commencé à réfléchir la question en tant qu’ingénieur-chercheur dans la sidérurgie, et cette thématique l’a occupé presqu’à plein temps, au cours des trente dernières années. Entre-temps, la teneur en CO2 de l’atmosphère a fortement augmenté, malgré les avertissements des scientifiques, ce qui témoigne de notre grande difficulté à décarboner nos activités. Notre conférencier partagera son expérience personnelle face à cette problématique, sur cette longue période.

Pour lui, ce n'est pas la technologie seule qui pourra nous sauver, mais des approches plus globales faisant appel aux sciences humaines et sociales, bien au-delà de celles de l'ingénieur.

allée Jean Legras accès par la rue Gabriel Péri Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Global warming is largely due to the release into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide produced by human activities (industry, transport, heating, etc.). Decarbonizing our world therefore appears to be the main challenge facing us.

Jean-Pierre BIRAT began thinking about this issue as a research engineer in the steel industry, and it has occupied him almost full-time for the past thirty years. In the meantime, despite scientific warnings, CO2 levels in the atmosphere have risen sharply, demonstrating our great difficulty in decarbonizing our activities. Our speaker will share his personal experience of this problem over this long period.

For him, it’s not technology alone that can save us, but more global approaches that call on the human and social sciences, far beyond those of engineering.

German :

Die globale Erwärmung ist bekanntlich zum großen Teil auf die Freisetzung von Kohlendioxid in die Atmosphäre zurückzuführen, das durch menschliche Aktivitäten (Industrie, Verkehr, Heizung usw.) produziert wird. Die Dekarbonisierung unserer Welt ist daher die größte Herausforderung, der wir uns stellen müssen.

Jean-Pierre BIRAT begann als Forschungsingenieur in der Stahlindustrie, sich mit diesem Thema zu beschäftigen, und in den letzten dreißig Jahren hat es ihn fast voll und ganz in Anspruch genommen. In der Zwischenzeit ist der CO2-Gehalt der Atmosphäre trotz der Warnungen der Wissenschaftler stark angestiegen, was zeigt, wie schwierig es für uns ist, unsere Aktivitäten zu dekarbonisieren. Unser Redner wird seine persönlichen Erfahrungen mit dieser Problematik über diesen langen Zeitraum hinweg mit uns teilen.

Seiner Meinung nach kann uns nicht die Technologie allein retten, sondern umfassendere Ansätze, die sich auf die Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaften stützen und weit über die Ingenieurwissenschaften hinausgehen.

Italiano :

Il riscaldamento globale è in gran parte dovuto al rilascio nell’atmosfera di anidride carbonica prodotta dalle attività umane (industria, trasporti, riscaldamento, ecc.). La decarbonizzazione del nostro mondo è quindi la sfida principale che dobbiamo affrontare.

Jean-Pierre BIRAT ha iniziato a pensare a questo tema come ingegnere ricercatore nell’industria siderurgica e lo ha occupato quasi a tempo pieno negli ultimi trent’anni. Nel frattempo, il contenuto di CO2 nell’atmosfera è aumentato notevolmente, nonostante gli avvertimenti degli scienziati, a testimonianza della grande difficoltà di decarbonizzare le nostre attività. Il nostro relatore condividerà la sua esperienza personale di questo problema in questo lungo periodo.

A suo avviso, non è la tecnologia da sola che può salvarci, ma approcci più globali che fanno appello alle scienze umane e sociali, ben oltre le scienze ingegneristiche.

Espanol :

El calentamiento global se debe en gran medida a la liberación a la atmósfera de dióxido de carbono producido por las actividades humanas (industria, transporte, calefacción, etc.). Descarbonizar nuestro mundo es, por tanto, el principal reto al que nos enfrentamos.

Jean-Pierre BIRAT empezó a pensar en esta cuestión como ingeniero de investigación en la industria siderúrgica, y le ha ocupado casi a tiempo completo durante los últimos treinta años. Mientras tanto, el contenido de CO2 de la atmósfera ha aumentado considerablemente, a pesar de las advertencias de los científicos, lo que da fe de nuestra gran dificultad para descarbonizar nuestras actividades. Nuestro ponente compartirá su experiencia personal de este problema durante este largo periodo.

En su opinión, no es la tecnología por sí sola la que puede salvarnos, sino planteamientos más globales que recurran a las ciencias humanas y sociales, mucho más allá de las ciencias de la ingeniería.

