CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède

CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède mardi 18 novembre 2025.

CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-18 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-18 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-18

L’histoire du pèlerinage vers Saint-Jacques de Compostelle présentée par Yves Escape, professeur d’histoire.

Entrée libre. Ouvert à tous. Informations associationmedialettres@orange.fr

.

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 29 57 associationmedialettres@orange.fr

English :

The history of the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela presented by Yves Escape, history professor.

Free admission. Open to all. Information: associationmedialettres@orange.fr

German :

Die Geschichte der Pilgerfahrt nach Santiago de Compostela , präsentiert von Yves Escape, Geschichtslehrer.

Der Eintritt ist frei. Für alle offen. Informationen: associationmedialettres@orange.fr

Italiano :

La storia del pellegrinaggio a Santiago de Compostela , presentata da Yves Escape, insegnante di storia.

Ingresso libero. Aperto a tutti. Informazioni: associationmedialettres@orange.fr

Espanol :

La historia de la peregrinación a Santiago de Compostela , presentada por Yves Escape, profesor de historia.

Entrada gratuita. Abierto a todos. Información: associationmedialettres@orange.fr

L’événement CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE