CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède
CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède mardi 18 novembre 2025.
CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE
32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-18 18:00:00
fin : 2025-11-18 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-18
L’histoire du pèlerinage vers Saint-Jacques de Compostelle présentée par Yves Escape, professeur d’histoire.
Entrée libre. Ouvert à tous. Informations associationmedialettres@orange.fr
32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 29 57 associationmedialettres@orange.fr
English :
The history of the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela presented by Yves Escape, history professor.
Free admission. Open to all. Information: associationmedialettres@orange.fr
German :
Die Geschichte der Pilgerfahrt nach Santiago de Compostela , präsentiert von Yves Escape, Geschichtslehrer.
Der Eintritt ist frei. Für alle offen. Informationen: associationmedialettres@orange.fr
Italiano :
La storia del pellegrinaggio a Santiago de Compostela , presentata da Yves Escape, insegnante di storia.
Ingresso libero. Aperto a tutti. Informazioni: associationmedialettres@orange.fr
Espanol :
La historia de la peregrinación a Santiago de Compostela , presentada por Yves Escape, profesor de historia.
Entrada gratuita. Abierto a todos. Información: associationmedialettres@orange.fr
L’événement CONFERENCE D’HISTOIRE Sorède a été mis à jour le 2025-10-20 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE