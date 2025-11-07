Conférence »Dis, c’est quoi la mort? »

Regards croisés entre l’anthropologue Amandine Delord et la neurobiologiste Zoé Husson Vieillir, puis mourir ?

Place Noël Poujade Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 41 30 92 biblioccqb@gmail.com

English :

Intersecting views between anthropologist Amandine Delord and neurobiologist Zoé Husson: Aging, then dying?

German :

Blickwechsel zwischen der Anthropologin Amandine Delord und der Neurobiologin Zoé Husson: Älter werden, dann sterben?

Italiano :

L’antropologa Amandine Delord e la neurobiologa Zoé Husson discutono di Invecchiare, poi morire

Espanol :

La antropóloga Amandine Delord y la neurobióloga Zoé Husson debaten sobre Envejecer y luego morir

