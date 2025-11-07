Conférence »Dis, c’est quoi la mort? » Gourdon
Conférence »Dis, c’est quoi la mort? » Gourdon vendredi 7 novembre 2025.
Conférence »Dis, c’est quoi la mort? »
Place Noël Poujade Gourdon Lot
Début : 2025-11-07 18:30:00
fin : 2025-11-07
2025-11-07
Regards croisés entre l’anthropologue Amandine Delord et la neurobiologiste Zoé Husson Vieillir, puis mourir ?
Place Noël Poujade Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 41 30 92 biblioccqb@gmail.com
English :
Intersecting views between anthropologist Amandine Delord and neurobiologist Zoé Husson: Aging, then dying?
German :
Blickwechsel zwischen der Anthropologin Amandine Delord und der Neurobiologin Zoé Husson: Älter werden, dann sterben?
Italiano :
L’antropologa Amandine Delord e la neurobiologa Zoé Husson discutono di Invecchiare, poi morire
Espanol :
La antropóloga Amandine Delord y la neurobióloga Zoé Husson debaten sobre Envejecer y luego morir
