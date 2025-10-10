CONFÉRENCE « DU MODERN STYLE A L’ART NOUVEAU UNE REVOLUTION DANS LES ARTS » » Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
Musée El Casal Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-10 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-10
2025-10-10
CONFÉRENCE « DU MODERN STYLE A L’ART NOUVEAU UNE REVOLUTION DANS LES ARTS (1880-1920) »
Animée par Alexandre Charrett-Dykes, docteur en histoire de l’art
English :
FROM MODERN STYLE TO ART NOUVEAU: A REVOLUTION IN THE ARTS (1880-1920) » LECTURE
Hosted by Alexandre Charrett-Dykes, PhD in art history
German :
VORTRAG « DU MODERN STYLE A L’ART NOUVEAU: UNE REVOLUTION DANS LES ARTS (1880-1920) » (VOM MODERNEN STIL ZUM JUGENDSTIL: EINE REVOLUTION IN DER KUNST (1880-1920))
Moderiert von Alexandre Charrett-Dykes, Doktor der Kunstgeschichte
Italiano :
CONFERENZA « DALLO STILE MODERNO ALL’ART NOUVEAU: UNA RIVOLUZIONE NELLE ARTI (1880-1920)
Ospitato da Alexandre Charrett-Dykes, dottore in storia dell’arte
Espanol :
CONFERENCIA « DEL ESTILO MODERNO AL ART NOUVEAU: UNA REVOLUCIÓN EN LAS ARTES (1880-1920)
A cargo de Alexandre Charrett-Dykes, doctor en Historia del Arte
