Conférence Ego, ami ou ennemi ?

1 rue Saint Martin Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-08 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Conférence animée par Laurence DORR, sur la thématique EGO ami ou ennemi ?

Participation au chapeau.Adultes

.

1 rue Saint Martin Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 34 61 76 les-grands-chenes@wanadoo.fr

English :

Conference led by Laurence DORR, on the theme of EGO: friend or foe?

Participation by hat.

German :

Von Laurence DORR moderierte Konferenz zum Thema EGO: Freund oder Feind?

Teilnahme mit Hut.

Italiano :

Conferenza di Laurence DORR, sul tema EGO: amico o nemico?

Partecipazione a cappello.

Espanol :

Conferencia de Laurence DORR, sobre el tema EGO: ¿amigo o enemigo?

Participación por gorra.

L’événement Conférence Ego, ami ou ennemi ? Thionville a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME