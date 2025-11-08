Conférence Ego, ami ou ennemi ? Thionville
Conférence Ego, ami ou ennemi ? Thionville samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Conférence Ego, ami ou ennemi ?
1 rue Saint Martin Thionville Moselle
Tarif :
Date :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-08 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Conférence animée par Laurence DORR, sur la thématique EGO ami ou ennemi ?
Participation au chapeau.Adultes
.
1 rue Saint Martin Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 34 61 76 les-grands-chenes@wanadoo.fr
English :
Conference led by Laurence DORR, on the theme of EGO: friend or foe?
Participation by hat.
German :
Von Laurence DORR moderierte Konferenz zum Thema EGO: Freund oder Feind?
Teilnahme mit Hut.
Italiano :
Conferenza di Laurence DORR, sul tema EGO: amico o nemico?
Partecipazione a cappello.
Espanol :
Conferencia de Laurence DORR, sobre el tema EGO: ¿amigo o enemigo?
Participación por gorra.
