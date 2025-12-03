Conférence Empreintes invisibles Protéger la nature grâce à l’ADN environnemental Médiathèque F. Mitterrand Valence
Médiathèque F. Mitterrand 26 Place Latour Maubourg Valence Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03 18:00:00
fin : 2025-12-03 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-03
L’ADN environnemental (ADNe) transforme notre manière de surveiller la biodiversité.
Médiathèque F. Mitterrand 26 Place Latour Maubourg Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 77 42 48 02 contact@fondationevertea.org
English :
Environmental DNA (eDNA) is transforming the way we monitor biodiversity.
German :
Umwelt-DNA (eDNA) verändert die Art und Weise, wie wir die Biodiversität überwachen.
Italiano :
Il DNA ambientale (eDNA) sta trasformando il modo in cui monitoriamo la biodiversità.
Espanol :
El ADN ambiental (ADNe) está transformando nuestra forma de vigilar la biodiversidad.
