Conférence Empreintes invisibles Protéger la nature grâce à l’ADN environnemental Médiathèque F. Mitterrand Valence

Conférence Empreintes invisibles Protéger la nature grâce à l’ADN environnemental

Médiathèque F. Mitterrand 26 Place Latour Maubourg Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-03 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-03 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-03

L’ADN environnemental (ADNe) transforme notre manière de surveiller la biodiversité.

Médiathèque F. Mitterrand 26 Place Latour Maubourg Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 77 42 48 02 contact@fondationevertea.org

English :

Environmental DNA (eDNA) is transforming the way we monitor biodiversity.

German :

Umwelt-DNA (eDNA) verändert die Art und Weise, wie wir die Biodiversität überwachen.

Italiano :

Il DNA ambientale (eDNA) sta trasformando il modo in cui monitoriamo la biodiversità.

Espanol :

El ADN ambiental (ADNe) está transformando nuestra forma de vigilar la biodiversidad.

L’événement Conférence Empreintes invisibles Protéger la nature grâce à l’ADN environnemental Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-11-08 par Valence Romans Tourisme