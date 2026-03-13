CONFERENCE FAVORISER LES ECHANGES ENTRE ACTEURS ECONOMIQUES ET METTRE EN LUMIERE LES ENTREPRISES DE L’ENSEMBLE DU TERRITOIRE ALBERES-COTE VERMEILLE-ILLIBERIS

Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-04-14

Date(s) :

2026-04-14

Une conférence dédiée au dynamisme économique du territoire Albères Côte Vermeille Illibéris. Ce temps d’échanges met en lumière les entreprises locales et favorise les rencontres entre acteurs économiques pour encourager collaborations et initiatives.

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Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99

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English :

A conference dedicated to the economic dynamism of the Albères ? Côte Vermeille ? Illibéris. This discussion forum spotlights local businesses and promotes meetings between economic players to encourage collaboration and initiatives.

L’événement CONFERENCE FAVORISER LES ECHANGES ENTRE ACTEURS ECONOMIQUES ET METTRE EN LUMIERE LES ENTREPRISES DE L’ENSEMBLE DU TERRITOIRE ALBERES-COTE VERMEILLE-ILLIBERIS Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE