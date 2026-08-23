Informations pratiques

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CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI

Thenon Dordogne

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-18 19:30:00

fin : 2026-09-18

Date(s) :

2026-09-18

À 19h30. Rencontre avec Trayenko Gñen Lif Paillalef, femme médecine Mapuche Machi du Chili, proposée par l’association Transmissions Originelles. Tarif participation libre, minimum 10 €. Contact +33 6 62 02 75 30

À 19h30. Rencontre avec Trayenko Gñen Lif Paillalef, femme médecine Mapuche Machi du Chili, proposée par l’association Transmissions Originelles. Tarif participation libre, minimum 10 €. Contact +33 6 62 02 75 30 .

Thenon 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 02 75 30

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English : CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI

%C0 7:30 p.m. A meeting with Trayenko G%F1en Lif Paillalef, a Mapuche medicine woman (Machi) from Chile, presented by the Transmissions Originelles association. Admission: donation-based, minimum 10 €. Contact: +33 6 62 02 75 30

L’événement CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI Thenon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par Vézère Périgord Noir