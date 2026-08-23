CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI Thenon
vendredi 18 septembre 2026 · Thenon
Informations pratiques
Thenon
CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI
Thenon Dordogne
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-18 19:30:00
fin : 2026-09-18
Date(s) :
2026-09-18
À 19h30. Rencontre avec Trayenko Gñen Lif Paillalef, femme médecine Mapuche Machi du Chili, proposée par l’association Transmissions Originelles. Tarif participation libre, minimum 10 €. Contact +33 6 62 02 75 30
À 19h30. Rencontre avec Trayenko Gñen Lif Paillalef, femme médecine Mapuche Machi du Chili, proposée par l’association Transmissions Originelles. Tarif participation libre, minimum 10 €. Contact +33 6 62 02 75 30 .
Thenon 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 02 75 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI
%C0 7:30 p.m. A meeting with Trayenko G%F1en Lif Paillalef, a Mapuche medicine woman (Machi) from Chile, presented by the Transmissions Originelles association. Admission: donation-based, minimum 10 €. Contact: +33 6 62 02 75 30
L’événement CONFERENCE FEMME MEDECINE MAPUCHE MACHI Thenon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par Vézère Périgord Noir
À voir aussi à Thenon (Dordogne)
- Concert à la Guinguette de l’Etang Thenon 26 août 2026