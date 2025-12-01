CONFÉRENCE FLORENCE SOUS UN JOUR INÉDIT MAIRIE SALLE DU CONSEIL Bagnères-de-Luchon

CONFÉRENCE FLORENCE SOUS UN JOUR INÉDIT

MAIRIE SALLE DU CONSEIL 23 Allée d’Etigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Florence vue par une amoureuse de l’art et de l’histoire. Venez à la rencontre d’esprits riches, originaux et ouverts qui vont vous enchanter. Conférence donnée par Mme Guiraud, conseillère municipale à la culture. Un apéritif à l’italienne vous sera proposé à l’issue de la conférence.

Florence as seen by a lover of art and history. Come and meet rich, original and open minds who will enchant you. Lecture given by Mme Guiraud, municipal councillor for culture. An Italian-style aperitif will be served after the lecture.

