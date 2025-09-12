CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS Rivesaltes
CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS Rivesaltes mercredi 8 avril 2026.
CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS
Avenue de la Marne Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif :
Date :
Début : 2026-04-08 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-08
Date(s) :
2026-04-08
François Molins présentera une conférence: la justice française face au terrorisme
Avenue de la Marne Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 palaisdesfetes@rivesaltes.fr
English :
François Molins to give a lecture on French justice in the face of terrorism
German :
François Molins hält einen Vortrag über die französische Justiz im Angesicht des Terrorismus
Italiano :
François Molins terrà una conferenza sulla giustizia francese di fronte al terrorismo
Espanol :
François Molins pronunciará una conferencia sobre la justicia francesa frente al terrorismo
