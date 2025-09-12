CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS Rivesaltes

CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS Rivesaltes mercredi 8 avril 2026.

CONFÉRENCE: FRANÇOIS MOLINS

Avenue de la Marne Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-08 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-08

2026-04-08

François Molins présentera une conférence: la justice française face au terrorisme

+33 4 68 64 04 06 palaisdesfetes@rivesaltes.fr

English :

François Molins to give a lecture on French justice in the face of terrorism

German :

François Molins hält einen Vortrag über die französische Justiz im Angesicht des Terrorismus

Italiano :

François Molins terrà una conferenza sulla giustizia francese di fronte al terrorismo

Espanol :

François Molins pronunciará una conferencia sobre la justicia francesa frente al terrorismo

