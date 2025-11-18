Conférence Géopolitique de l’espace Châteaudun
Conférence Géopolitique de l’espace Châteaudun mardi 18 novembre 2025.
Conférence Géopolitique de l’espace
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Conférence de Christophe Giraud, docteur en géographie.
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 65 88 utlrd@orange.fr
English :
Lecture by Christophe Giraud, Doctor of Geography.
German :
Vortrag von Christophe Giraud, Doktor der Geographie.
Italiano :
Conferenza di Christophe Giraud, dottore in geografia.
Espanol :
Conferencia de Christophe Giraud, Doctor en Geografía.
