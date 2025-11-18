Conférence Géopolitique de l’espace Châteaudun

Conférence Géopolitique de l’espace Châteaudun mardi 18 novembre 2025.

Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-11-18 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-18

2025-11-18

Conférence de Christophe Giraud, docteur en géographie.
Salle Léo Lagrange Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 65 88  utlrd@orange.fr

English :

Lecture by Christophe Giraud, Doctor of Geography.

German :

Vortrag von Christophe Giraud, Doktor der Geographie.

Italiano :

Conferenza di Christophe Giraud, dottore in geografia.

Espanol :

Conferencia de Christophe Giraud, Doctor en Geografía.

