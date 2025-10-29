CONFÉRENCE GESTICULÉE: DARK SIDE OF NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES DE COMMUNICATION Targasonne

Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00

2025-10-29

Conférence gesticulée: Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication par la compagnie Les frères Lepropre À PARTIR DE 14 ANS Gratuit.

.

Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00

English :

Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication by Les frères Lepropre Ages 14 and up Free.

German :

Gestikulierter Vortrag: Dark side of New Communication Technologies von der Gruppe Les frères Lepropre AB 14 JAHRE Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Lato oscuro delle nuove tecnologie della comunicazione a cura della compagnia Les frères Lepropre A PARTIRE DA 14 ANNI Gratuito.

Espanol :

Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication por la compañía Les frères Lepropre A PARTIR DE LOS 14 AÑOS Gratis.

