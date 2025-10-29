CONFÉRENCE GESTICULÉE: DARK SIDE OF NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES DE COMMUNICATION Targasonne
Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-29 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-29 17:00:00
2025-10-29
Conférence gesticulée: Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication par la compagnie Les frères Lepropre À PARTIR DE 14 ANS Gratuit.
Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00
English :
Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication by Les frères Lepropre Ages 14 and up Free.
German :
Gestikulierter Vortrag: Dark side of New Communication Technologies von der Gruppe Les frères Lepropre AB 14 JAHRE Kostenlos.
Italiano :
Lato oscuro delle nuove tecnologie della comunicazione a cura della compagnia Les frères Lepropre A PARTIRE DA 14 ANNI Gratuito.
Espanol :
Dark side of Nouvelles technologies de communication por la compañía Les frères Lepropre A PARTIR DE LOS 14 AÑOS Gratis.
