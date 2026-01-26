CONFÉRENCE HISTOIRE DE LA CATALOGNE, DES ORIGINES AU TRAITÉ DES PYRÉNÉES Elne
13 Boulevard Voltaire Elne Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-02-09 17:30:00
fin : 2026-02-09
2026-02-09
Conférence par Yves Escape. organisée par l’association Amis du Musée Terrus .
Aux origines de la Catalogne des Ibères aux romains; le royaume Wisigoth et la conquête mulsumane; la reconquête caronlingienne et la naissance des comtés catalans; la consolidation autour des comtes de Barcelona; Les crises des XVème et XVIème siècles; le traité des Pyrénées.
13 Boulevard Voltaire Elne 66200 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 22 16
English :
Lecture by Yves Escape. organized by the Friends of the Terrus Museum association.
The origins of Catalonia from the Iberians to the Romans; the Visigoth kingdom and the Mulsuman conquest; the Caronlingian reconquest and the birth of the Catalan counties; consolidation around the Counts of Barcelona; the crises of the 15th and 16th centuries; the Treaty of the Pyrenees.
