CONFÉRENCE HISTOIRE DE LA CATALOGNE, DES ORIGINES AU TRAITÉ DES PYRÉNÉES Elne

Conférence par Yves Escape. organisée par l’association Amis du Musée Terrus .

Aux origines de la Catalogne des Ibères aux romains; le royaume Wisigoth et la conquête mulsumane; la reconquête caronlingienne et la naissance des comtés catalans; la consolidation autour des comtes de Barcelona; Les crises des XVème et XVIème siècles; le traité des Pyrénées.

English :

Lecture by Yves Escape. organized by the Friends of the Terrus Museum association.

The origins of Catalonia from the Iberians to the Romans; the Visigoth kingdom and the Mulsuman conquest; the Caronlingian reconquest and the birth of the Catalan counties; consolidation around the Counts of Barcelona; the crises of the 15th and 16th centuries; the Treaty of the Pyrenees.

