Conférence histoire de l’art Br’oc Branlant Saint-Estèphe
Conférence histoire de l’art Br’oc Branlant Saint-Estèphe dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Conférence histoire de l’art
Br’oc Branlant 60 place du 19 mars 1962 Saint-Estèphe Dordogne
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-16
Thème principal de la conférence Gauguin, par Philippe Lecomte, artiste-conférencier.
Sur inscription par email pullauvert24@gmail.com
Philippe sait captiver son auditoire, commentant chaque œuvre projetée sur l’écran en parsemant son propos d’anecdotes et d’humour.
Participation libre au chapeau. Un goûter sera offert à l’issue de la conférence.
Br’oc Branlant 60 place du 19 mars 1962 Saint-Estèphe 24360 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine pullauvert24@gmail.com
English : Conférence histoire de l’art
Main theme: Gauguin, by artist and lecturer Philippe Lecomte.
Registration by email: pullauvert24@gmail.com
German : Conférence histoire de l’art
Hauptthema der Konferenz: Gauguin, von Philippe Lecomte, Künstler und Referent.
Nach Anmeldung per E-Mail: pullauvert24@gmail.com
Italiano :
Tema principale della conferenza: Gauguin, a cura di Philippe Lecomte, artista e docente.
Iscrizione via e-mail: pullauvert24@gmail.com
Espanol : Conférence histoire de l’art
Tema principal de la conferencia: Gauguin, a cargo de Philippe Lecomte, artista y conferenciante.
Inscripción por correo electrónico: pullauvert24@gmail.com
