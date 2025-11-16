Conférence histoire de l’art Br’oc Branlant Saint-Estèphe

Conférence histoire de l’art

Br’oc Branlant 60 place du 19 mars 1962 Saint-Estèphe Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Thème principal de la conférence Gauguin, par Philippe Lecomte, artiste-conférencier.

Sur inscription par email pullauvert24@gmail.com

Thème principal de la conférence Gauguin, par Philippe Lecomte, artiste-conférencier.

Philippe sait captiver son auditoire, commentant chaque œuvre projetée sur l’écran en parsemant son propos d’anecdotes et d’humour.

Participation libre au chapeau. Un goûter sera offert à l’issue de la conférence.

Sur inscription par email pullauvert24@gmail.com .

Br’oc Branlant 60 place du 19 mars 1962 Saint-Estèphe 24360 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine pullauvert24@gmail.com

English : Conférence histoire de l’art

Main theme: Gauguin, by artist and lecturer Philippe Lecomte.

Registration by email: pullauvert24@gmail.com

German : Conférence histoire de l’art

Hauptthema der Konferenz: Gauguin, von Philippe Lecomte, Künstler und Referent.

Nach Anmeldung per E-Mail: pullauvert24@gmail.com

Italiano :

Tema principale della conferenza: Gauguin, a cura di Philippe Lecomte, artista e docente.

Iscrizione via e-mail: pullauvert24@gmail.com

Espanol : Conférence histoire de l’art

Tema principal de la conferencia: Gauguin, a cargo de Philippe Lecomte, artista y conferenciante.

Inscripción por correo electrónico: pullauvert24@gmail.com

L’événement Conférence histoire de l’art Saint-Estèphe a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin