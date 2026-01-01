Conférence Inné ou acquis? Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot Nancy

Conférence Inné ou acquis?

Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot 11bis/13 rue Godron Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Sommes-nous libres de devenir qui nous voulons être ou le reflet d’un mélange entre bagage génétique et apprentissage ? À l’heure où la génétique et les sciences cognitives révèlent la complexité des interactions entre gènes, environnement et expériences, l’opposition inné/acquis a-t-elle un sens ?

Intervenants Alison Demangeon Docteure et post-doctorante en psychologie Université de Lorraine Laboratoire 2LPN Jonathan Simon Philosophe des sciences Maître de conférences Université de Lorraine Archives Henri Poincaré Marc Debouverie Président de la Commission Médicale d’Etablissement du CHRU de Nancy Chef de service Neurologie et chef de Pôle Neuro Tête et Cou au CHRU Professeur de Neurologie.Adultes

Amphithéâtre Lucien Cuénot 11bis/13 rue Godron Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Are we free to become who we want to be, or do we reflect a blend of genetic baggage and learning? At a time when genetics and cognitive science are revealing the complexity of interactions between genes, environment and experience, does the innate/acquired opposition make sense?

Speakers: Alison Demangeon Doctor and post-doctoral researcher in psychology Université de Lorraine Laboratoire 2LPN Jonathan Simon ? Philosopher of science Senior lecturer ? University of Lorraine ? Henri Poincaré Archives Marc Debouverie ? Chairman of the Commission Médicale d?Etablissement of the CHRU de Nancy ? Head of the Neurology Department and Head of the Neuro Head and Neck Pole at the CHRU ? Professor of Neurology.

